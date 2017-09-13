Judge dismisses Kansas teacher’s lawsuit over secret cameras

— A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Kansas teacher who sued a school district for installing a hidden camera in a classroom where he sometimes changed clothes.

Science teacher Rob Marriott said in a lawsuit that Bonner Springs-Edwardsville school district secretly operated video cameras in some classrooms from 2009 to 2015, which he didn't know until he left in 2016.

Marriott said he sometimes changed clothes before coaching track and cross country, and others also used the room to change clothes.

The Kansas City Star reports the judge ruled earlier this month that Marriott did not establish a legitimate claim to privacy in the classroom, particularly because he didn't have exclusive use of the room. The judge also ruled four administrators named in the lawsuit were not liable.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.