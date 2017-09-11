Today's news

Latest Douglas County court filings for Sept. 11, 2017

The Douglas County Courthouse.

By Staff Report

September 11, 2017

Marriages

James Frederick Stevens, 29, Lawrence, and Samantha Nicole Sanders, 24, Lawrence.

Kelli N. Bauman, 23, Lawrence, and Makaila Averill, 24, Lawrence.

Joseph William Armstrong, 29, Lawrence, and Claudia Garcia Sanchez, 20, Lawrence.

Leslie Elizabeth Reece, 28, Raytown, Mo., and Brock David Ingmire, 28, St. Louis, Mo.

Leighton Williams, 45, Lawrence, and Dung Chieu, 45, Lawrence.

Roy Lee Bickford, 55, Lawrence, and Kaiping Sun, 37, Lawrence.

Amanda J. Beurman, 29, Shawnee, and Heath Alyn Bramhall, 41, Oskaloosa.

Christopher Scott Gilbert, 27, Pullman, Wash., and Olivia Huston Catloth, 27, Pullman, Wash.

Jacob Allen Cruse, 28, Lawrence, and Alexandra Lynn Johnson, 29, Lawrence.

Benjamin Myers, 36, Lawrence, and Kimberly K. Matchette, 44, Lawrence.

Heaven L. Dalager, 22, Lawrence, and Traci Dotson, 21, Lawrence.

Divorces

Joseph Mason Catron, 41, Baldwin City, and Rebecca May Catron, 40, Baldwin City.

Joshua Blakemore, 28, Topeka, and Erin Blakemore, 33, Lawrence.

Richard Lee Kilgore, 55, Topeka, and Wendy Sue Kilgore, 49, Lawrence.

Bankruptcies

Deborah Lee Carter, 153 Pinecone Drive, Lawrence.

Billy Odeal Taylor and Taylor Ann Taylor, 1401 E. 24th St., Apt. C2, Lawrence.

Jessica Michelle Wilburn, 1020 Illinois St., No. 2, Lawrence.

Jaron Kayne Asher and Sara Elizabeth Asher, 1505 E. 25th Terrace, Lawrence.

Jason Michael Smith and Leigh Christine Smith, 1702 W. 25th St., Lawrence.

Foreclosures

The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property at 10 a.m. every Thursday in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.

Sept. 28, 2017

Joseph M. Thompson, 1323 Westbrooke St., Lawrence. Judgment: $59,644.

Oct. 12, 2017

Thuy D. Soldner, 1512 Foxfire Drive, Lawrence. Judgment: $351,962.

Bonita Yoder, 945 Kentucky St., Lawrence. Judgment: No amount.

