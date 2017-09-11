Authorities name Leawood man killed while walking on K-10

Authorities have released the name of the man who was struck and killed while walking on Kansas Highway 10 this weekend.

Douglas Petty, 74, of Leawood, died shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday after being struck by a vehicle while walking in the eastbound lanes, Sgt. Kristen Channel of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Monday, in an email. The accident happened just east of Lawrence, near the exit to County Route 1057, or East 1900 Road.

Authorities still do not know why Petty was walking on the highway, Channel said. The sheriff’s office investigation of the incident remains ongoing, she said.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Petty did stay at the scene after the incident, Channel said.

The accident slowed traffic on the highway for several hours that morning.

