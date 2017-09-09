Pedestrian killed on Kansas Highway 10 in early morning accident

A pedestrian has been killed on Kansas Highway 10 east of Lawrence after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday morning.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol are investigating the fatality. The incident occurred slightly before 5 a.m. on a portion K-10 just west of County Route 1057, which also is E1900 Road.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane on eastbound K-10 while law enforcement investigate the scene.

The identity of the victim hasn’t yet been released. Details about why the pedestrian was on the highway also haven’t yet been released.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.

