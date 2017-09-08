Trump’s immigration decision brings protesters to downtown Lawrence

The line of marchers stretched the length of the block.
As they proceeded along Massachusetts Street, they alternated among chants such as “People are not illegal” and “Here to stay.”
Lacee Roe was one of those at the front of the group, holding a bright yellow banner printed with multicolored butterflies and the words “Lawrence, KS, Protects Dreamers.”
At one point, the protesters chanted “No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here.”
Roe was one of about 150 people who participated in the Lawrence Defends DACA Solidarity March Thursday, which was held in support of an Obama-era program that has allowed hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants who were brought to this country as children — commonly called "dreamers" — to obtain work permits and protection from deportation. President Donald Trump announced this week he would phase out the program.
In addition to the chants, the marchers held signs stenciled with “Defend DACA” or “Protect dreamers." At times, people sitting at sidewalk tables applauded as the marchers passed, while some motorists honked or cheered.
For Roe, who is Filipino-American, DACA is an issue that goes beyond the dreamers and beyond immigration policy.
“Racism is definitely very much at the core of this issue,” Roe said. “There are a lot of misunderstandings and stereotypes that people have about others who are different from them. So that’s why I showed up.”
Orlando Martinez was another among the group. He wore a black T-shirt printed with “We are all immigrants.” Martinez said he was there to show his support for the many people he knows affected by the DACA decision.
“When I first heard the news, my first response was pretty emotional,” Martinez said. “Even though I wasn’t directly affected, it affected people that I know, people I grew up with and people that I’m close with. It became a personal issue for me.”
It was also an issue for Connie Fitzpatrick, one of the organizers of the event. Fitzpatrick said her hope was to unite people affected by the DACA announcement and show them community support.
“To show that even though the Trump administration will do what they do, here in Lawrence we support DACA and our immigrants,” said Fitzpatrick, who noted that she’d also like to see the local government show support officially in some way. “To show that we can gather and work together here locally, despite what happens in D.C.”
The program known as DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, was launched in 2012 by an executive order. Since then, an estimated 800,000 young undocumented immigrants have obtained work permits under the program, including nearly 7,000 in Kansas.
The march ended just east of downtown, where Fitzpatrick and others shared information over a PA about locations to receive counseling about DACA and renewal deadlines.
Among the crowd was Mayor Leslie Soden, and before the microphone was turned off, she also commented on the local impact of the DACA announcement. Soden told those gathered that the dreamers are neighbors, friends and members of the community who have been hurt by the recent actions on DACA.
“Treating them as less than human is an attitude I cannot ignore,” Soden said.
Tania Sosa, whose parents emigrated to the U.S. from Mexico two years before she was born, said she has three friends who are part of DACA. She said she wants people in their situation to be able to study and work in the U.S.
“DACA wasn’t perfect, but it was a sense of hope for these immigrants,” Sosa said.
The DACA program stopped accepting applications Tuesday, and members of the Trump administration have said Congress will have six months to address the issue through legislation. Some critics of DACA say the program was unconstitutionally enacted, and it’s unclear whether Congress will choose to take up the issue.
Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Richard Heckler 4 hours, 20 minutes ago
So, it is up to the public to quarantine this presidency by insistently communicating to its elected representatives a steady, rational fear of this man whose combination of impulsivity and credulity render him uniquely unfit to take the nation into a military conflict.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/trump-has-a-dangerous-disability/2017/05/03/56ca6118-2f6b-11e7-9534-00e4656c22aa_story.html?utm_term=.1869e61262cb
Why did republicans choose to support a damn fool like Trump?
Watergate, Iran Contra, several financial fiascos have occurred under the conservative umbrella since Reagan/Bush. So to say there is not a pattern is nonsense.
Why shouldn't law enforcement be interested in a man who got bailed out of bankruptcy through Russian crime bosses? http://www.alternet.org/election-2016/donald-trump-was-bailed-out-bankruptcy-russia-crime-bosses
Trump is the greater threat to USA security, Economic Growth and/or foreign policy.
http://www.alternet.org/election-2016/donald-trump-was-bailed-out-bankruptcy-russia-crime-bosses
RJ Johnson 3 hours, 21 minutes ago
DACA was a just a band-aid to mask the real problem and now needs to be fixed. We'll now see what congress does, if anything.
A lot these children are now 20-35 years of age and have yet to make application for U.S. citizenship! That ought to tell you something!!
John Kyle 1 hour, 46 minutes ago
What "ought" that tell us?
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 1 hour, 42 minutes ago
They can't apply for US citizenship. Do you know nothing about DACA? Obama set it up, so they could at least hold a job legally and attend school. Only Congress could pass a law allowing them to apply for citizenship. The Dream Act was even written by Democrats and Republicans. Here is the act that they have tried and tried to get through Congress without success, because they are always trying to tie it to something else. All these Dreamers want to become citizens. All of them. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DREAM_Act
Scott Burkhart 3 hours, 5 minutes ago
“Racism is definitely very much at the core of this issue,” Roe said. “There are a lot of misunderstandings and stereotypes that people have about others who are different from them. So that’s why I showed up.”
This demonstrator cannot argue the Constitution or the rule of law so the last line of defense is to scream racism. This is a tired argument with no basis in reality. Either we enforce the laws of our country or we become a third world, banana republic dictatorship where whomever occupies the Oval office can draft laws at their whim. Obama should have never enacted DACA and he even said, on multiple occasions in front of multiple microphones and cameras, that he was not the "emperor" of the United States and did not have the power to make laws.
The only thing being done with DACA is it is being allowed to expire like so many tax laws of the past. President Trump campaigned on cracking down on illegal immigration and enforcing the rule of law. He won the election with this as a cornerstone of his policy. It's high time the Congress of the United States fixed the immigration policies and they should start with enforcement of existing laws. #maga
Lacee Kilat 59 minutes ago
This commentor cannot bother to study the history of undocumented immigration nor learn about people from other countries, so the last line of defense is to scream "rule of law" as if undocumented immigrants are the worst threat to order in this country and Constitutional civil rights shouldn't apply to them.
Executive orders do have the full force of law, based on the authority derived from statute or the Constitution itself. Like both legislative statutes and regulations promulgated by government agencies, executive orders are subject to judicial review and may be overturned if the orders lack support by statute or the Constitution. Trump has used executive orders on numerous occasions himself. Furthermore, there are no known major adverse impacts from DACA on native-born workers, while some economists say that DACA benefits the U.S. economy. There is no evidence that DACA-eligible individuals commit crimes at a higher rate than natives.
While I agree that Congress needs to fix immigration policies, I disagree with the notion that a bunch of regular people, and children, are going to lead us into a "banana republic dictatorship," and I further disagree that our precious law enforcement resources should be diverted to going after these people.
The reporter of this article chose to share a single line of what I said, which is fine. Prior to that I had described being confronted by a woman who told me that I could not possibly care about this country as much as she did because of my heritage. There was also a group that came to my school to give a presentation where they advocated for the deportation of all people who were not fully Caucasian--considered not fully American--including U.S. citizens like me.
Please don't make such rash assumptions. I'm quite capable of forming arguments, and always open to fruitful discussion.
Brock Masters 41 minutes ago
Help me understand the statute from which DACA is derived. Which statute allows the president to grant amnesty to a group based on the criteria they deem appropriate?
Prior to his DACA EO Obama said he didn't have the autho7to so it and needed congress to act.
Bob Summers 2 hours, 18 minutes ago
This is what happens when Liberals run a society making up laws as they go.
They call the constitution a "living breathing" document.
ANTIFA anyone?
James Stewart 2 hours, 4 minutes ago
I'll take a living breathing document any day. Do you really think that a bunch of guys in the late 18th century had an infallible plan for governing this country centuries later? Do you think they were on some kind of divine mission and that the Bill of Rights are the 10 Commandments? It's a great framework and you can argue all day about what wrong turns may have been made since then but I should think the very fact that they built in the ability to write laws and even adjust the Constitution would imply that even THEY knew updates and changes would be needed.
Out of curiosity, do you get your medical advice from 14th century books on human anatomy? Also, I'll take ANTI-fascist any day over pro-fascist.
Bob Summers 1 hour, 39 minutes ago
And there you have it. Make up rules as you go.
ANTIFA!!
btw Stewart,
The constitution was put together because of people like you. To combat the mindset of the congenital Liberal.
You see. When the Liberal writes laws by the seat of their pants, riots result.
ANTIFA!!
James Stewart 1 hour, 29 minutes ago
The Constitution was put together because we were starting a new country and didn't want to make the same mistakes other countries had. The founders were the liberals. (Look up the term: radicals or revolutionaries would fit better but they were certainly not conservatives.) I'm sure your head must be spinning trying to come up with a way to say that all change is bad when your entire country was founded on it.
Daniel Kennamore 55 minutes ago
James,
Don't bother engaging with Bob. He's got a pretty severe mental condition and it's really just a waste of your time to try to have a rational discussion with him.
Bob Summers 12 minutes ago
The Constitution was put together because we were starting a new country and didn't want to make the same mistakes other countries had.
Exactly. Thanks for corroborating the fact the constitution was put together to combat the irrational congenital Liberals mindset.
Good job!
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 1 hour, 35 minutes ago
This is a policy, not a law. Obama went as far as he could constitutionally. Congress needs to get off their derrieres and do their job. Actually some of them did their job, instead of attending the all the fund raisers and wrote a law, not even written for them. But the racist do not want these kids to stay in the country at all and become citizens, so it never passed. Let's just be up front, instead of blaming Obama. You want to throw these Dreamers out of the country. Are you willing to make up the lose in taxes that they pay? Are you willing to go do what this Dreamer did? These kids grew up here. They didn't have any choice to come here, they were brought here by their parents. They want to be legal citizens. They have proven their worth to our country. Why do you hate them?
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2017/09/05/a-dreamer-dies-trying-to-save-harvey-victims-days-before-trump-plans-to-end-daca/?utm_term=.c3a022798320
Armen Kurdian 7 minutes ago
Just for once in your life write something w/o calling those you disagree with as racist.
Phillip Chappuie 1 hour, 40 minutes ago
Mr. Stewart, too many of those folks don't need medical advice as they will just put in their god's hands because he had a plan all along. Those who just claim rule of law do so to avoid engaging in critical and rational thinking. Times change and laws change accordingly.
Brock Masters 48 minutes ago
The Constitution is a living and breathing document. The proof is evident in the fact that the Bill of Rights amending the Constitution were passed before the ink was barely dry on it.
However, there is a specified manner by which changes to the Constitution are made and amending it through legitimate means must be followed. Amending the Constitution by executive order, by judicial decree and just based on the desires of the populace is fraught with danger.
Consider the possibility of Trump changing the courts so they lean more conservative - do you want them making law? Consider Trump making law by EO - do you want that? I don't want either.
An EO must only provide clarity on how to carry out established law. Show me the law that allows a person who came here before they were 16 to be exempt from being deported and so on as specified by DACA?
Show me the law that grants unilateral authority to the president to grant temporary amnesty to a group based on whatever criteria they deem appropriate.
It isn't there, thus Obama created and implemented new law which is beyond the scope and author of the president.
Daniel Kennamore 37 minutes ago
Brock,
The constitution grants the executive the right to issue orders, and those orders have the full force of any other law. The supreme court has upheld that fact numerous times.
These orders are subject to judicial review, however. If the GOP thought they had a legal case to overturn the order, they should have gone that route.
Brock Masters 22 minutes ago
Daniel, a president may only issue an EO that is derived from their constitutional or statutory authority. Where in the Constitution or in law is the president authorized to grant amnesty to a group?
Now, it would be in his authority to prioritize an agency's resources to focused on one group over another for deportation, for example violent criminals, drug dealers and other criminals over dreamers, but I am unaware of any law that says the president can grant amnesty based on a set of criteria they deem appropriate.
Can you point out where he has that authority?
As far as the GOP challenging DACA, they didn't do it because, in my opinion, they are spineless weasels who then would have been forced to deal with a political hot potato.
Brock Masters 19 minutes ago
Must watch video.
https://youtu.be/Gw4BIWiWyQg
Sign in to comment