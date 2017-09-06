Students at prestigious Missouri prep school face discipline over racist messages

LADUE, Mo. — A prestigious Missouri college preparatory school says it will discipline a group of students who exchanged a private series of racist, profane and sexual Snapchat messages that were leaked online to a wider audience.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School in Ladue began investigating after a student posted screenshots of the messages on Twitter on Sunday. The private school includes students in pre-kindergarten through high school.

In the messages, at least three different people used an offensive racial slur against African-Americans. Another user asked if anyone knew how to submit an application to the Ku Klux Klan.

The head of the school, Lisa Lyle, wrote in a letter Monday that she was “heart-broken” and “deeply offended” by the messages.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.