Disturbance at Norton prison resolved, officials say; incident is latest in series

— The Kansas Department of Corrections said early Wednesday morning that a prisoner disturbance at the Norton Correctional Facility had been resolved.

Department spokesman Samir Arif said the disturbance began around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when inmates at the prison in northwestern Kansas set fire to a mattress. The disturbance continued outside in the yard, he said, until correctional officers secured all the inmates shortly after midnight.

Tuesday’s disturbance was just the latest in a series of incidents at Kansas correctional facilities.

Officials from the Kansas Organization of State Employees, the union that represents correctional officers, posted statements on social media suggesting that some of the inmates involved in the disturbance were also involved in a June 29 disturbance at the El Dorado Correctional Facility. Sarif, however, said it was still too early to determine culpability for the incident, which he said was still under investigation.

As of Wednesday morning, he said, about 90 inmates were being transferred from Norton to other facilities, including Lansing.

Officials from the Kansas Organization of State Employees, the union that represents correctional officers, posted on Twitter around 1 a.m. that the Department of Corrections had canceled a union meeting that had been scheduled at Lansing because of the prisoner transfer.

KOSE officials also tweeted Tuesday night that the disturbance at Norton was more serious than the Department of Corrections portrayed.

At 11:04 p.m., the union tweeted on its official account: “Huge riot broken out at Norton Correctional Facility. Buildings are burning and some inmates have gotten weapons.”

Arif said no inmates were injured Tuesday night, but two correctional officers received minor injuries that did not require medical attention.

The Norton Correctional Facility houses 856 minimum and medium security inmates. It does not house any maximum security inmates, Arif said.

