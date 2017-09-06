Today's news

Boil-water advisory rescinded for Perry

By Staff Report

September 6, 2017

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded a boil-water advisory for city of Perry.

The advisory was issued last week because of a loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination, a KDHE news release said.

Laboratory testing samples from Perry have indicated no evidence of contamination, according to the news release, and KDHE officials consider the issue to be resolved.

