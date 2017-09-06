Boil-water advisory rescinded for Perry

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded a boil-water advisory for city of Perry.

The advisory was issued last week because of a loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination, a KDHE news release said.

Laboratory testing samples from Perry have indicated no evidence of contamination, according to the news release, and KDHE officials consider the issue to be resolved.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.