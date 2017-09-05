Truck fire backs up traffic on Turnpike just east of Lawrence

Westbound traffic on the Kansas Turnpike was at a standstill late Tuesday afternoon due to a truck fire near Lawrence.

All lanes were closed shortly before 3:30 p.m. due to a semi fire at mile marker 205 — a mile east of the exit in North Lawrence — according to a post on the Kansas Turnpike’s Twitter feed.

By about 4 p.m., all eastbound lanes were open and westbound traffic was getting by on the shoulder, according to a later post.

About 4 p.m., westbound traffic remained backed up nearly to the Lawrence service area, according to kcscout.com.

More information on the incident was not immediately available.

