Today's news

Truck fire backs up traffic on Turnpike just east of Lawrence

By Sara Shepherd

September 5, 2017

Advertisement

Westbound traffic on the Kansas Turnpike was at a standstill late Tuesday afternoon due to a truck fire near Lawrence.

All lanes were closed shortly before 3:30 p.m. due to a semi fire at mile marker 205 — a mile east of the exit in North Lawrence — according to a post on the Kansas Turnpike’s Twitter feed.

By about 4 p.m., all eastbound lanes were open and westbound traffic was getting by on the shoulder, according to a later post.

About 4 p.m., westbound traffic remained backed up nearly to the Lawrence service area, according to kcscout.com.

More information on the incident was not immediately available.

Contact public safety reporter Sara Shepherd
Have a tip or story idea?

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...