GOP candidate says Kansas needs regional approach to jobs

Topeka — Republican candidate Jim Barnett says he'll pursue a regional approach to economic development that relies on help from local leaders if he's elected governor next year.
Barnett had a news conference Tuesday in Topeka to outline a broad plan for creating new jobs.
The physician and former state senator said his administration would identify high-performance and high-potential industries in different regions and convene industry leaders to work on job-creation strategies.
Barnett has praised legislators for rolling back past income tax cuts championed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback this year to help balance the state budget. Other GOP candidates are critical.
Seven other GOP candidates have either launched campaigns or are exploring the race. They include Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer, Secretary of State Kris Kobach and Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer.
Comments
Richard Heckler 2 hours, 3 minutes ago
Has anyone ever noticed that jobs are always on the agenda of every political candidate no matter what?
Apparently a conservative governor with a conservative house and senate have never been able to accomplish what they promise year after year.
New, whopping loss of jobs sabotages Gov. Sam Brownback’s tax-cut strategy http://www.kansascity.com/opinion/opn-columns-blogs/yael-t-abouhalkah/article24965164.html
--- GOP austerity is a disaster of Greek proportions: Sam Brownback, Bobby Jindal & the economic scam of the century. America isn't Greece, but we can see in Kansas and Louisiana the disastrous consequences of Greek-style austerity
http://www.salon.com/2015/07/02/gop_austerity_is_a_disaster_of_greek_proportions_sam_brownback_bobby_jindal_the_economic_scam_of_the_century/
Tax cuts screw tie woking class and new jobs of any consequence never show up.
Austerity = pulling tax dollars from the economy which never makes any sense. Why pull money out of an ailing economy?
Richard Heckler 2 hours, 1 minute ago
Worker's taxes siphoned off by their bosses http://www.jimhightower.com/node/7723#.UkS9vBaTOX0
Who wants more of this?
The consulting firm Aegis Strategic plans to handpick local, state, and federal candidates who will be trained to perform for the ALEC/KOCH Political Empire.. http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2014/01/koch-brothers-candidate-training-recruiting-aegis-strategic
--- New jobs report shows Brownback tax cut promises still failing http://www.kansascity.com/opinion/opn-columns-blogs/yael-t-abouhalkah/article1246852.html#/tabPane=tabs-3eebbd11-2
Brownback Tax Cuts Now Full Blown Disaster for Kansas http://www.kansascity.com/2014/05/30/5056283/brownbacks-tax-cuts-now-full-blown.html#storylink=cpy
