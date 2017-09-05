City, county, Lawrence school board schedule joint meeting

A joint meeting of the Douglas County Commission, Lawrence City Commission and Lawrence school board has been scheduled for later this month.

The meeting will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at the meeting room of the Baker Wetlands Discovery Center, 1365 North 1250 Road. It will include agenda items from all three bodies.

Those agenda items and the entity requesting them: bus transportation for students, school board; expanded internet services for low-income Lawrence residents, school board; Queen’s Road, city; safe routes to school, city; update of comprehensive plan, city; and an update on Peaslee Tech, county.

Diane Stoddard, assistant city manager, said the Discovery Center was selected as the meeting site because it is large enough to accommodate a large crowd and would provide a relaxing setting for a public meeting.

