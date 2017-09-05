City, county, Lawrence school board schedule joint meeting

A joint meeting of the Douglas County Commission, Lawrence City Commission and Lawrence school board has been scheduled for later this month.
The meeting will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at the meeting room of the Baker Wetlands Discovery Center, 1365 North 1250 Road. It will include agenda items from all three bodies.
Those agenda items and the entity requesting them: bus transportation for students, school board; expanded internet services for low-income Lawrence residents, school board; Queen’s Road, city; safe routes to school, city; update of comprehensive plan, city; and an update on Peaslee Tech, county.
Diane Stoddard, assistant city manager, said the Discovery Center was selected as the meeting site because it is large enough to accommodate a large crowd and would provide a relaxing setting for a public meeting.
Comments
Richard Heckler 1 hour, 30 minutes ago
=== Three questions to the tax payers and City Commissioners regarding the infrastructure sales tax:
Instead of:
Question #1: a 0.3 percent for streets & infrastructure
Question #2: a 0.2 percent sales tax for transit
Question #3: a 0.05 percent sales tax for transit
=== I respectfully request the infrastructure sales tax be revised and dedicated to the following :
Revised to real life.....
0.3% percent sales tax for transit
0.2 percent sales tax for affordable housing
0.05 percent sales tax for Complete Streets/Walkable Community/Safe routes to school.
