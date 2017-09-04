Trump expected to end program for young ‘Dreamers’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expected to announce that he will end protections for young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children, but with a six-month delay, people familiar with the plans said.
The delay in the formal dismantling of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program, would be intended to give Congress time to decide whether it wants to address the status of the so-called Dreamers legislation, according to two people familiar with the president's thinking. But it was not immediately clear how the six-month delay would work in practice and what would happen to people who currently have work permits under the program, or whose permits expire during the six-month stretch.
It also was unclear exactly what would happen if Congress failed to pass a measure by the considered deadline, they said. The two spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter ahead of a planned Tuesday announcement.
The president, who has been grappling with the issue for months, has been known to change his mind in the past and could still shift course. The plan was first reported by Politico Sunday evening.
Trump has been wrestling for months with what to do with the Obama-era DACA program, which has given nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the form of two-year, renewable work permits.
The expected move would come as the White House faces a Tuesday deadline set by Republican state officials threatening to sue the Trump administration if the president did not end the program. It also would come as Trump digs in on appeals to his base as he finds himself increasingly under fire, with his poll numbers at near-record lows.
Trump had been personally torn as late as last week over how to deal with what are undoubtedly the most sympathetic immigrants living in the U.S. illegally. Many came to the U.S. as young children and have no memories of the countries they were born in.
During his campaign, Trump slammed DACA as illegal "amnesty" and vowed to eliminate the program the day he took office. But since his election, Trump has wavered on the issue, at one point telling The Associated Press that those covered could "rest easy."
Trump had been unusually candid as he wrestled with the decision in the early months of his administration. During a February press conference, he said the topic was "a very, very difficult subject for me, I will tell you. To me, it's one of the most difficult subjects I have."
"You have some absolutely incredible kids — I would say mostly," he said, adding: "I love these kids."
All the while, his administration continued to process applications and renew DACA work permits, to the dismay of immigration hard-liners.
News of the president's expected decision drew strong reactions from advocates on both sides of the issue.
"IF REPORTS ARE TRUE, Pres Trump better prepare for the civil rights fight of his admin. A clean DREAM Act is now a Nat Emergency #DefendDACA," tweeted New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, a Democrat.
But Rep. Steve King, an Iowa Republican who has called DACA unconstitutional, warned that a delay in dismantling it would amount to "Republican suicide."
"Ending DACA now gives chance 2 restore Rule of Law. Delaying so R Leadership can push Amnesty is Republican suicide," he wrote.
It would be up to members of Congress to pass a measure to protect those who have been covered under the program. While there is considerable support for that among Democrats and moderate Republicans, Congress is already facing a packed fall agenda and has had a poor track record in recent years for passing immigration-related bills.
House Speaker Paul Ryan and a number of other legislators urged Trump last week to hold off on scrapping DACA to give them time to come up with a legislative fix.
"These are kids who know no other country, who are brought here by their parents and don't know another home. And so I really do believe that there needs to be a legislative solution," Ryan told Wisconsin radio station WCLO.
The Obama administration created the DACA program in 2012 as a stopgap to protect some young immigrants from deportation as they pushed unsuccessfully for a broader immigration overhaul in Congress.
The program protected people in the country illegally who could prove they arrived before they were 16, had been in the United States for several years and had not committed a crime while being here. It mimicked versions of the so-called DREAM Act, which would have provided legal status for young immigrants but was never passed by Congress.
As of July 31, 2015, more than 790,000 young immigrants had been approved under the program, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
The House under Democratic control passed a Dream Act in 2010 but it died in the Senate. Since Republicans retook control of the House in late 2010, it has taken an increasingly hard line on immigration. House Republicans refused to act on the Senate's comprehensive immigration bill in 2013. Two years later, a GOP border security bill languished because of objections from conservatives.
Many House Republicans represent highly conservative districts. The primary upset of the former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor to a conservative challenger in 2014 in a campaign that cast him as soft on illegal immigration convinced many House Republicans that pro-immigrant stances could cost them politically.
So despite Ryan's personal commitment on the issue and his comments in favor of the young immigrants, action to protect them may be unlikely in the House — absent intense lobbying from Trump.
Comments
Bob Smith 3 hours, 4 minutes ago
Here's the weakness of ruling by decree. What one President does, the next President can undo.
Brock Masters 2 hours, 42 minutes ago
It is the right decision. There is no basis in law for DACA, and we must adhere to the laws on the books. Obama, especially when he had control of Congress, should have created legislation to address the situation.
Executive orders must be used only to carry out law, not create law.
Understand this will create hardship on this group of illegal immigrants, but they won't be the first nor the last to suffer because of their parents' crimes.
Congress will have 6 months to come up with a legal solution.
Richard Aronoff 1 hour, 49 minutes ago
"Illegal Immigrant" implies a violation of criminal law. That's not the case. Being here without documentation is a violation of civil law.
But what if it was a violation of criminal law. To convict one would have to show a mens rea. I don't think that the vast majority of children had any idea they were doing anything wrong when their parents brought them here.
Now, Congress has an opportunity to do what they should have done in the first place. It will be interesting to see who opposes a solution.
Brock Masters 1 hour, 20 minutes ago
Nonsense. Illegal immigrant simply means the person did not come here legally.
And while not all who are here illegally violated a criminal law many have. According to the most trusted name in news, CNN, it is a violation of federal law to enter the country without the approval of an immigration officer.
Where in the law does it show you have to prove intent? Not all crimes require intent.
Brock Masters 1 hour, 2 minutes ago
Should be more precise - illegal immigration men's a person is not here legally - came without going through immigration or overstayed visa, etc.
Brock Masters 1 hour, 1 minute ago
Question I have is where of the parents? Are they still here? If so why? And why don't they step up and take responsibility for the mess they created for their children?
Here is my solution. End DACA except, those already here can stay until they are 21, until they finish college, or if currently seeking citizenship, until their case is decided.
The parents must never be allowed citizenship nor granted a visa. Penalty for contributing to this problem.
No reason they can't go back to the country of their national origin. People immigrate to different countries all the time.
Fred Whitehead Jr. 58 minutes ago
What amazes and disturbs me the very most is the lack of any shred of decency and civility in some of the posters that is mirrored in the mean spirited attitude of the President of the United States. Visiting the crimes of the parents on the children is vicious, horrible, un-American and down right disgusting. As are the attitudes of some of the folks posting on this site.
"And while not all who are here illegally violated a criminal law many have." documentation??
(DACA folks as opposed to home grown criminals??)
I am curious, Brock......How does all this gore your ox??
Brock Masters 50 minutes ago
A parent breaks in and steals money from you and gives it to their child. They are caught - do you say, aw heck I won't punish the kid by taking the money from them?
The parents don't pay their mortgage - should the bank say we heck, we don't want to punish the kids by repossessing the house, ya'll just keep it.
Kids, unfortunately must bear the consequences of their parents criminal actions and their poor choices. No one is visiting the crimes of the parents on the children, the children themselves though not through their fault are here in violation of our laws.
Why don't you adopt some of these kids? There is a solution.
Fred Whitehead Jr. 47 minutes ago
Brock.......Brock........the children are not thrown in jail. .
And the parents AND the children will be out of the house and in the community shelter.
Get over it.
Brock Masters 40 minutes ago
And the dreamers will not be thrown in jail. They will go home to their parents home or to relatives.
Why enforce one set of laws that negatively impacts children for their parents actions but not others? Right, because like most issues today because it is political.
Brock Masters 37 minutes ago
It gores my ox because I support enforcing the laws of our nation, many illegal immigrants cost taxpayers money - the taxes they pay do not offset the cost of services they receive, some commit crimes that would not be committed if they were not here, and without strong borders and immigration enforcement we are at risk for infectious disease outbreaks and terrorist acts.
Larry Sturm 37 minutes ago
While we are at Trumps wife came here illegally why don't we deport her too and charge Trump for aiding and abetting.
Brock Masters 32 minutes ago
Proof? If she is here illegally I'd support deporting her too.
A quick search proves she is here legally and came here legally. From a democratic lawyer...
Michael Wildes was not Melania Trump’s original immigration lawyer, but “when a question arose as to whether she had worked without the proper visa, I was brought in to review the documents and clarify that she was in full compliance,” Mr. Wildes said. “She has been beyond reproach.”
As the open letter he wrote detailed, Mr. Wildes said that Ms. Trump first came to the United States on a B-1/B-2 visitor visa in 1996, and obtained the first of a series of yearlong H-1B visas later that year. She was issued a self-sponsored green card “based on her extraordinary ability” in 2001, he continued. (Donald Trump and Melania Knauss were married in 2004.) “There is no doubt that she is highly accomplished,” Mr. Wildes said. “She has been associated with some of the biggest ad campaigns in the world, and she was highly remunerated.”
