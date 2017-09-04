Latest Douglas County court filings for Sept. 4, 2017

Marriages

Matthew Cameron Arrington, 27, Eudora, and Vickie Michelle Woods, 33, Eudora.

Jonathon Kuehler, 30, Lawrence, and Jaymie Hardtarfer, 28, Lawrence.

Cameron Bryant, 28, Sugar Land, Texas, and Lydia Miller, 27, Sugar Land, Texas.

David Bryam Weakley, 63, Lawrence, and Lora Ninell Cliff, 65, Lawrence.

Jordan Thomas Roberts, 24, Fort Riley, and Sarah Jane Taylor Miller, 24, Lawrence.

Chase M. Murphy, 24, Lawrence, and Caitlin C. Beasley, 26, Lawrence.

Scott Alan Watson, 45, Lawrence, and Heather Lynn Coates, 46, Lawrence.

Divorces

Sydney N. Albin, Lawrence, and Joseph M. Albin, Lincoln, Neb.

Jamal Way, 24, Fort Riley, and Quentin-Claire Way, 27, Lawrence.

Elicia White, 23, Baldwin City, and Jonathan White, 24, Baldwin City.

Asa Loven, 46, and Perry Daniel Lockwood, 45, Lawrence.

James Webb, 43, McLouth, and Patricia Webb, 43, Lawrence.

Bankruptcies

Hilda Jean Brock, 2600 Winterbrook Drive, Lawrence.

Nicholas Jose Villegas and Ariel White Villegas, 4722 W. 24th St., Lawrence.

Allyson Burns Fiander, 3808 W. 24th St., Lawrence.

Mitra Pakravan, 236 Pinecone Drive, Lawrence.

Sarah Ann Brock, 4507 Freedom Creek Drive, Lawrence.

JoAnnah Mae Fager, 460 California St. No. 2, Lawrence.

Jeffrey Allan Parks, 3430 Morning Dove Circle, Lawrence.

Julia Atkeisson, 129 Michigan St., Lawrence.

Foreclosures

The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property at 10 a.m. every Thursday in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.

Sept. 29, 2017

Larry Martin, 2426 Danbury Place, Lawrence. Judgment: $12,962.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.