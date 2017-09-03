3 injured, one critically, in two-car accident in Eudora

A Eudora man was flown to the University of Kansas hospital after a two-car accident Sunday evening, according to Sgt. Kristen Channel of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Channel said via email that Mystikal Randel, 18, of McLouth, was headed northbound near the 1100 block of East 2200 Road at 5:45 p.m. Sunday in a Pontiac Grand Am when he crossed the center line. He struck a Mazda Protege driven by Dylan Williams, 19, of Eudora, with his father Carl Williams, 60, also of Eudora, riding as a passenger, Channel said.

Dylan Williams suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported by air ambulance to the KU hospital. Carl Williams was also taken to the KU hospital by ground ambulance, Channel said. Randel was taken by ambulance to Lawrence Memorial Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

All three people were wearing seat belts, Channel said.

The 1100 block of East 2200 Road was closed for nearly five hours following the accident. It reopened at about 9:20 p.m., according to a dispatcher with the Lawrence Police Department.

The intersection is approximately 1.5 miles south of Eudora Middle School.

Channel said the investigation into the accident was ongoing Sunday night.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.