Former Kansas commerce secretary considers bid for Congress

Kansas City, Mo. — Former Kansas Commerce Secretary Antonio Soave is considering running for Congress next year.
The Kansas City Star reports that Soave emailed supporters Saturday and is looking at seeking the Republican nomination in the 2nd Congressional District of eastern Kansas. Incumbent Republican Lynn Jenkins is not seeking re-election.
Soave served as GOP Gov. Sam Brownback's commerce secretary from December 2015 until June. He is now executive director of a nonprofit youth mentoring initiative.
State Sens. Steve Fitzgerald of Leavenworth and Caryn Tyson of Parker and Basehor City Council member Vernon Fields already have filed to run for the GOP nomination.
Soave lives in Olathe in the 3rd District but said his family is considering moving to his wife's family home in Fort Scott or to the Lawrence or Topeka areas.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Comments
Richard Heckler 1 hour, 3 minutes ago
Don’t let this man pull the wool over republican eyes …. He is a RINO supported with Koch dollars just like the other conservative candidates seeking to replace the RINO Jenkins.
WE do not need more of this.
ALEC RINOS/IMMORAL MINORITY DESTROYING AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL
RINO's speak ON BEHALF of the ALEC Anti American Dark Money Trail = ALEC RINO Conservatives and Immoral Minority Reckless Spending
According to radio news Radical Libertarians teamed up with the greedy Immoral Minority to destroy the republican party then Declared War On America 37 years ago. Yet Libertarians and the Immoral Minority run on the GOP name = how deceptive. Lying 24/7 like true sinners.
BIG DOLLAR ALEC PROFITEERS AND THE IMMORAL MINORITY PROVIDE BIG KICKBACKS HIDDEN UNDER THE CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION UMBRELLA
This ongoing support for RINO AND IMMORAL MINORITY conservative ARE the spenders of large amounts of special interest money is mind numbing. There is no reason for any such activity.
37 years of voting ALEC RINO conservative AND IMMORAL MINORITY candidates posing as republicans into office has provided what?
--- War against Medical Insurance and Single Payer
--- War on public education
--- War against women
--- War on Voters Rights
--- War On Good Wages aka Right To Work Legislation
--- War On USA Jobs aka Free Trade Agreements and Leveraged Buyout Scams
--- War On Social Security Insurance
--- War On Medicaid
--- War On Medicare
--- War for Oil Control Worldwide
http://www.rightwingwatch.org/report/alec-the-voice-of-corporate-special-interests-in-state-legislatures/#Voter
Bill Moyers on the Secretive Corporate-Legislative Body Writing Our Laws http://www.democracynow.org/2012/9/27/the_united_states_of_alec_bill
=== Pay close attention to this 24/7 organized activity: http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2014/01/koch-brothers-candidate-training-recruiting-aegis-strategic
--- How the Koch brothers helped dismantle the Democratic Party https://samsmitharchives.wordpress.com/2015/04/14/6467/
