Topeka man killed in early-morning crash on U.S. Highway 40

A 54-year-old Topeka man died in a single-vehicle accident Friday morning on U.S. Highway 40 northwest of Lawrence, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

The crash reportedly occurred around 5 a.m. on U.S. 40 near Big Springs. A 2002 GMC Sonoma was eastbound in the 200 block of U.S. 40 when it left the roadway for unknown reasons, striking several road signs before hitting an embankment, according to the sheriff's office.

A deputy arrived on the scene before 5:30 a.m. and reported that the driver had died at the scene. Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical and the Lecompton fire department also responded to the scene.

The driver's identity will not be released until after the family has been notified, the sheriff's office said, and no other information will be released pending the investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.