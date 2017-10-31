Lawrence police arrest person after parking lot fight with gunshot fired

Lawrence police arrested one person Monday night after a parking lot fight that reportedly included victims being beaten with blunt objects and shot at.

Officers were dispatched about 9 p.m. to 1600 Haskell Ave. to what was initially reported as a shooting, Officer Derrick Smith said in an email.

Multiple callers reported there were people fighting in the parking lot and that they had heard gunshots, Smith said.

When officers arrived, two people told them they had been attacked by 10 to 15 other people, Smith said. The victims told officers they had been beaten with blunt objects and that one suspect fired a gun “in their general direction.” Smith said police did recover evidence of one shot being fired in the area.

Several windows on a car belonging to one of the suspects also had been smashed, Smith said.

Paramedics at the scene treated the victims for minor injuries, Smith said, but no one was hit by gunfire.

Police arrested one suspect on suspicion of aggravated battery, Smith said.

The address, 1600 Haskell Ave., is the location of the Lawrence-Douglas County Housing Authority offices and the entity's main apartment community, Edgewood Homes.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.