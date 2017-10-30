Lawrence running store offering free self-defense clinic

Ad Astra Running is offering a free self-defense clinic for runners on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The clinic, to be taught by runLawrence President Brenda Groskinsky, is geared toward teaching techniques that will enable runners to feel safer while running alone or at night.

The self-defense clinic will be held from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday at Ad Astra Running, 734 Massachusetts St.

For more information, visit adastrarunning.com, or see the event page on Facebook.

