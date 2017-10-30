Trump-Russia probe charges: 2 not guilty pleas, 1 guilty

Washington — A former campaign adviser to President Donald Trump has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russians, special counsel Robert Mueller said Monday, while Trump's former campaign manager and that official's business partner pleaded not guilty to felony charges of conspiracy against the United States and other counts.
The guilty plea by former adviser George Papadopoulos marked the first criminal case that cites interactions between Trump campaign associates and Russian intermediaries during the 2016 presidential campaign. The developments ushered Mueller's sprawling investigation into a new phase with felony charges and possible prison sentences for key members of the Trump team.
Court papers also revealed that Papadopoulos was told about the Russians possessing "dirt" on Democrat Hillary Clinton in the form of "thousands of emails" on April 26, 2016, well before it became public that the Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta's emails had been hacked.
Papadopoulos has been cooperating with investigators, according to court papers, a potentially ominous sign for others in the Trump orbit who might be implicated by his statements.
During the daily press briefing, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders downplayed Papadopoulos' role in the campaign, saying it was "extremely limited."
"He was not paid by the campaign," Sanders said, adding later: "Any actions that he took would have been on his own."
She said the White House has had "indications" that Mueller's investigation would conclude "soon."
The president quickly tweeted about the allegations against Manafort, saying the alleged crimes were "years ago," and insisting there was "NO COLLUSION" between his campaign and Russia.
He added, as he has a number of times recently, "Why aren't Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus?????"
Manafort and Gates appeared in federal court in Washington and pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Papadopoulos' plea occurred on Oct. 5 and was unsealed Monday. In court papers, he admitted lying to FBI agents about the nature of his interactions with "foreign nationals" who he thought had close connections to senior Russian government officials. Those interactions included speaking with Russian intermediaries who were attempting to line up a meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin and offering "dirt" on Clinton.
The court filings don't provide details on the emails or whom Papadopoulos may have told about the Russian government effort.
The FBI interviewed Papadopoulos about his Russian connections on Jan. 27, a week after Trump's inauguration. The interview predates Mueller's appointment but was part of the FBI probe into Russian election interference that he has taken over.
Papadopoulos was arrested over the summer at Dulles International Airport and has since met with the government "on numerous occasions to provide information and answer questions."
The separate charges against Manafort and Rick Gates contend the men acted as unregistered foreign agents for Ukrainian interests. The indictments also include other financial counts involving tens of millions of dollars routed through offshore accounts.
Manafort's indictment doesn't reference the Trump campaign or make any allegations about coordination between the Kremlin and the president's aides to influence the outcome of the election in Trump's favor. The indictment does allege a criminal conspiracy was continuing through February of this year, after Trump had taken office.
The indictment filed in federal court in Washington accuses both Manafort and Gates of funneling payments through foreign companies and bank accounts as part of their political work in Ukraine. The two men surrendered to federal authorities Monday, and were expected in court later in the day to face the charges brought by Mueller's team.
The indictment lays out 12 counts including conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, acting as an unregistered foreign agent, making false statements and several charges related to failing to report foreign bank and financial accounts. The indictment alleges the men moved money through hidden bank accounts in Cyprus, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Seychelles.
In total, more than $75 million flowed through the offshore accounts, according to the indictment. Manafort is accused of laundering more than $18 million.
A spokesman for Manafort did not immediately return calls or text messages requesting comment. Manafort and Gates have previously denied any wrongdoing.
Manafort, 68, was fired as Trump's campaign chairman in August 2016 after word surfaced that he had orchestrated a covert lobbying operation on behalf of pro-Russian interests in Ukraine. The indictment against Manafort and Gates was largely based on activities disclosed in August 2016 by The Associated Press, which reported that the pair had orchestrated a covert Washington lobbying operation on behalf of Ukraine's ruling political party.
Citing internal emails, the AP noted that Gates personally directed the work of two prominent Washington lobbying firms, Mercury LLC and the Podesta Group. The indictment doesn't refer to the companies by name.
Specifically, the indictment accuses Manafort of using "his hidden overseas wealth to enjoy a lavish lifestyle in the United States, without paying taxes on that income." That included using offshore accounts to purchase multimillion-dollar properties in the U.S., some of which the government is seeking to seize.
Mueller was appointed as special counsel in May to lead the Justice Department's investigation into whether the Kremlin worked with associates of the Trump campaign to tip the presidential election.
The appointment came one week after the firing of James Comey, who as FBI director led the investigation, and also followed the recusal months earlier of Attorney General Jeff Sessions from the probe.
Manafort joined Trump's campaign in March 2016 and oversaw the Republican National Convention delegate strategy. Trump pushed him out in August amid a stream of negative headlines about Manafort's foreign consulting work.
Trump's middle son, Eric Trump, said in an interview at the time that his father was concerned that questions about Manafort's past were taking attention away from the billionaire's presidential bid.
Manafort has been a subject of a longstanding FBI investigation into his dealings in Ukraine and work for the country's former president, Viktor Yanukovych. That investigation was incorporated into Mueller's broader probe. In July, his investigators raided one of Manafort's homes in Virginia, searching for tax and international banking records.
Previously, he denied any wrongdoing related to his Ukrainian work, saying through a spokesman that it "was totally open and appropriate."
Manafort also recently registered with the Justice Department as a foreign agent for parts of Ukrainian work that occurred in Washington. The filing under the Foreign Agents Registration Act came retroactively, a tacit acknowledgment that he operated in Washington in violation of the federal transparency law. The indictment Monday accuses Manafort and Gates of making several false and misleading statements in that FARA filing.
Mueller's investigation has also reached into the White House, as he examines the circumstances of Comey's firing. Investigators have requested extensive documents and have interviewed multiple current and former officials.
Mueller's grand jury has also heard testimony about a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower in New York attended by a Russian lawyer as well as Manafort, Donald Trump Jr. and the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.
In Gates, Mueller brings in not just Manafort's chief deputy, but a key player from Trump's campaign who survived Manafort's ouster last summer. As of two weeks ago, Gates was still working for Tom Barrack, a Trump confidant, helping with the closeout of the inauguration committee's campaign account.
Comments
Daniel Kennamore 5 hours, 30 minutes ago
To all those with Clinton Derangement Syndrome, this is what investigations into actual treason looks like...not the years of nothing-burgers you clinged to attempting to get something to stick.
People who still support these clowns are complicit in their treason as far as I'm concerned.
Pete Kennamore 2 hours, 47 minutes ago
.
Harlan Hobbs 4 hours, 51 minutes ago
This comment was removed by the site staff for violation of the usage agreement.
Daniel Kennamore 4 hours, 38 minutes ago
The charges against Papadopoulos are the real story today:
https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/4163402/Papadopoulos-Statement-Offense.pdf
Key points:
Began meeting with Russians after joining Trump campaign in 2016
Notified Trump campaign in-person and via email of his progress meeting with the Russians
Lied to FBI in January and February 2016
Was arrested at Dulles trying to flee the country on July 27, 2017
Has been cooperating since then
Brock Masters 4 hours, 29 minutes ago
No loyalty to anyone who commits crimes so if found guilty should be punished.
Pretty simple.
Larry Sturm 4 hours, 6 minutes ago
The domino effect has started.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 4 hours, 2 minutes ago
Of course, all the people who still worship Trump will continue to try and change the focus to Clinton. And they won't let facts get in the way. Republicans have spent millions of dollars investigating Clinton and there is nothing over and over again. The only reason they are bringing back this lie is to take the spotlight off Trump's buddies who hopefully will go to jail. And maybe Trump will be next? Let's hope; although, I don't trust Pence much. He would happily turn the US into a Christian caliphate.
http://theweek.com/speedreads/733988/msnbcs-joy-reid-grills-gop-operative-about-clinton-uranium-deal-rests-case
Bob Summers 3 hours, 44 minutes ago
As the noose gets tighter around Clinton's neck, expect a lot more of this to distract the Liberal sheep.
Joe Blackford II 3 hours, 9 minutes ago
Sheep?????? Not in the Liberal KS I'm familiar with:
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/9/93/Liberal%2C_KS%2C_welcome_sign_IMG_5968.JPG/250px-Liberal%2C_KS%2C_welcome_sign_IMG_5968.JPG
Richard Aronoff 2 hours, 59 minutes ago
Dorothy: Why don't you try reading the indictment? The words you will not find anywhere in the indictment's 31 paages are: Trump, Russia, collusion or election. In addition, the vast majority of the alleged infractions occurred between 2010 and 2012.
Use your excellent research abilities to look up the names: Raymond Donovan, Ted Stevens, the Duke lacrosse team, Richard Jewell and Steven Hatfill.
Or if you're too busy, perhaps you'd like to read this article from one of Richard Heckler's favorite sources regarding the presumption of innocence and prosecutor misconduct. (The article was written before all charges against Sen. Stevens were dismissed.: https://www.huffingtonpost.com/lanny-davis/senator-ted-stevens-an-in_b_119584.html
It has been said that a prosecutor can "indict a ham sandwich." When it comes to a Republican and a Washington, DC grand jury, you don't even need the ham.
Mannafort and Gates will have their day in court. If they're smart, they will opt for a bench trial and not a jury trial.
Finally, I find it very interesting that this benighted journal jumped right onto this indictment story but hasn't printed a word about what the New York Times and the Washington Post reported about the so-called Russian dossier and the DNC.
No worries though, I'm sure the LJW will alert us immediately if a new chicken restaurant comes to town.
Brock Masters 2 hours, 14 minutes ago
Richard as always spot on.
Daniel Kennamore 1 hour, 55 minutes ago
Ah, I see you're going to just totally ignore the charges against Papadopoulos.
Plenty of Trump and Russia talk in there.
And, as always, just blame the Clintons when the cheeto-in-chief faces tough questions.
Bob Smith 1 hour, 38 minutes ago
Danny, you're getting snarky again.
Bob Smith 1 hour, 38 minutes ago
Wait until the dust settles around the Podesta group before you start counting scalps.
Daniel Kennamore 1 hour, 5 minutes ago
This is what you Trump people don't get, this isn't about 'my team' versus 'yours'.
If T Podesta did anything wrong I'll be just as happy to see him behind bars.
That said, if you're trying to equate the independent actions of a lobbyist to those of high ranking Trump campaign officials you're once again missing the point.
Josh Berg 1 hour, 1 minute ago
The real point is that this happened under Obama's watch. Seems the corruption was all fine and dandy until your party lost the election
Daniel Kennamore 54 minutes ago
How is it Obama's fault at all that Manafort hired Podesta's firm for a PR campaign?
Maybe if the GOP controlled congress has spent time looking at real issues instead of using their positions to smear Hillary for years they would have found out about this sooner.
Sign in to comment