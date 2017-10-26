Kobach transcript: Changes to U.S. election law discussed

— A newly unsealed deposition shows Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach discussed with President Donald Trump's voter fraud commission a requirement that people produce proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote.

Excerpts of the transcript made public Thursday show Kobach also testified that GOP Rep. Steve King of Iowa has agreed to introduce legislation amending the National Voter Registration Act if Kansas loses a federal lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union challenging the document requirement.

A judge required Kobach to submit to the August deposition after finding a pattern of Kobach misleading the court.

The transcript sheds new light on a November meeting with the then president-elect discussed the possibility of Kobach becoming secretary of homeland security. Kobach says they discussed the issue of noncitizen voting.

