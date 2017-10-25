3 suspects in Massachusetts Street triple murder case to appear in court this afternoon

All three suspects arrested in connection with this month’s triple murder on Massachusetts Street are scheduled to appear this afternoon in Douglas County District Court.
Anthony L. Roberts Jr., 20, of Topeka — who is charged with three murders and one shooting — arrived in Lawrence Tuesday from Kansas City, Mo., and will make his first appearance in court here at 2 p.m., according to the court.
Roberts is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the killing of 22-year-old Leah Brown, of Shawnee. Charges allege he killed Brown during the “commission of, attempt to commit, or flight from” a dangerous felony: second-degree murder.
In the same complaint, Roberts also is charged with two counts of second-degree murder: one count each in the deaths of Colwin Lynn Henderson, 20, and Tre’Mel Dupree Dean-Rayton, 24, both of Topeka.
In a fourth count, Roberts is charged with attempted second-degree murder for allegedly shooting Tahzay Rayton, 19, of Topeka, “twice.”
On the same 2 p.m. docket under Judge Sally Pokorny, the two other men charged in the case also are scheduled to make their second court appearances in the case.
• Ahmad Rayton, 22, of Topeka, is charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder for allegedly shooting Royelle Hunt, 28, of Topeka, in the leg. He’s also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, following a conviction of aggravated assault. Both charges are felonies.
• Dominique J. McMillon, 19, is charged with one count of aggravated assault, a felony, for threatening a person named Robert Wheeler with a gun, and one count of battery, a misdemeanor, for causing physical contact with Wheeler in a “rude, insulting or angry manner.”
Rayton is being held on $1 million bond, and McMillon on $25,000. Roberts' bond should be set by the judge this afternoon.
About 1:40 a.m. Oct. 1, a flurry of gunfire erupted after a physical altercation at 11th and Massachusetts streets. Police have said officers on foot patrol in the area heard at least 20 gunshots.
Lawrence police have declined to answer whether there are more suspects in the investigation.
However, even with Roberts and the two other men in custody, police say their case is not yet shut and urge anyone who witnessed the events to contact police if they haven’t already.
Check back for more on this story.
Brock Masters 5 hours, 11 minutes ago
This is so racist. Why are all three suspects black? Why isn’t at least one white? Racism in school suspensions and in criminal suspects. It’s evidence of systematic racism I tell you.
Theodore Calvin 4 hours, 58 minutes ago
Brock, you are better than that. You and I have discussed before (generally on threads about gun violence) that there are a multitude of reasons people commit crimes, many related to socioeconomic factors. So let's ignore those factors, and make light of people's real or perceived calls of racism by making the assertion you are making above: that racism doesn't exist and blacks are seen as criminals because they are...and this is proof.
Brock Masters 4 hours, 30 minutes ago
Theodore, satire is always dangerous because it can be misunderstood. I disagree with you on much but respect you so I will respond.
I in no way think their skin color has anything to do with why they may have committed a crime. My point is there are those that use racial disparity in suspensions as evidence of racism Baloney. Racial disparity alone means nothing as evidenced by the race of these suspects.
Yes, I am mocking those that believe there is racism because test score of blacks are lower than other races and because they get suspended more.
Blame the test and racism before admitting that there are other reasons blacks are not doing as well on it as other races. And again, by no stretch of imagination do I blame skin color. Socio-economic and culture have an affect but not skin color.
But suggesting that is taboo. We must blame the test and racism for low scores and high suspensions.
Richard Aronoff 4 hours, 30 minutes ago
Ummmm.......I think he was kidding.
Theodore Calvin 4 hours, 17 minutes ago
I know he was kidding. That's the problem. It's funny to people. You don't take it seriously because you don't see it. I am fortunate to be a white male. I have never experienced systemic racism. I don't know if it happens or not? People say it does, so it must. Unless they are liars, which is pretty much what you are saying when you dismiss it with such comments. I don't have the answers. When statistics point out that blacks are incarcerated ( or suspended from school to a lesser degree) at a higher rate, do I assume it is because of a pigment in their skin, or do I come to a conclusion there is a deeper issue that needs to be addressed? An issue that people are screaming to be addressed within certain communities.
Brock Masters 4 hours, 9 minutes ago
The schools have rules so do you really think the Lawrence schools are disregarding them and suspending blacks because they are black?
I don’t, but if it does happen we must take swift punitive action against those that did it.
Show me evidence of the systematic racism and I will join in the fight against it. Just don’t blame me because of my skin color or suggest that I am privileged because of it. I’m privileged because of my grandparents and parents sacrificing for me.
People aren’t screaming to ask how can we stop children from being suspended they are screaming racism. Big difference. One I support. The other I mock.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 2 hours, 28 minutes ago
The studies show that Black students get suspended more often than Whites for the same incidents. In my personal experience, I worked at Dillons when I was getting my education degree. One night some white KU students tried to steal some beer after hours. They were taken into the office and chewed out, then let go. A couple of weeks later some Haskell students did the same thing. The police were called and they were charged, and with Haskell's policy back then, probably thrown out of school. That is racism. It stills happens, whether or not you experience it.
But try listening to other people's experiences. Have you ever sat down with a person of color and asked if they have experienced racism? Try it. A lot of Black men get pulled over for not using the turn signal when changing lanes. But no one I know, who is white, has ever been pulled over for that. I worked with a Black Baker student once, who asked me if Ottawa was racist (I grew up there). My coworker was moving into a house he had just rented, and the police stopped him and made him prove that he was renting the house. And he was putting furniture into the house, not taking it out. Has that ever happened to you?
And if they did pull everyone, regardless of skin color, over for not using their turn signal, they would have to double the police force, and not just in this town. There seems to be a lot of people of all colors out there who can't find the strength to use that turn signal lever. But that's another issue.
Brock Masters 2 hours, 21 minutes ago
Source one of these studies.
I have been stopped by the police and questioned for no apparent reason in the past. They even searched my car with no probable cause or my permission.
I was man handled by an undercover cop before. I responded politely to his abuse and he stopped.
As I said, if the school is doing this then swift disciplinary action should be taken. Do you have any evidence that those suspended should not have been suspended?
Bob Smith 1 hour, 32 minutes ago
Equal opportunity does not mean that all outcomes will be equal.
Theodore Calvin 2 hours, 3 minutes ago
Brock, sorry I wasn't clear. I don't think the school is suspending people because of their race. I am not saying above that the community is "screaming" about this specifically, but about the larger conversation of racism as you pointed out. I think this is just one of the fights that this community is fighting because they see this as a symptom of the larger problem. Its a cart/horse issue, but the outcome is essentially the same: perceived or real racism and inequality. We can discuss semantics and tiptoe around the issue all we want, but if we are trying to change the way certain people are treated, or perceive they are treated, then shouldn't we listen? I think you'd appreciate the sentiment if you felt you weren't given a fair shake.
Brock Masters 1 hour, 40 minutes ago
Theodore, it does matter if the racism is real or perceived. If real then it My be criminal. If perceived it is important to the person but no crime committed.
I agree if people have grievances we should listen to them, but they shut down discussion when they say I have a problem and it is your fault simply because of your skin color. Right, like lumping me in with the KKK and new-nazis is the best way to start a conversation.
I also agree that we have great inequalities in this country and it is in our best interest to minimize those inequalities. Our justice system doesn’t afford the same level of justice to the poor as it does the rich. Poor neighborhood schools lack adequate resources and teachers. Many children are born into families that suffer from not just being poor but caught in generational poverty essentially condemning them to a dire and bleak life.
We need to recognize these inequalities without blaming those that do have privilege ( I am privileged) and keeping race out of it. Let’s fix the inequalities for all races.
Together we can build a better America for all, with true liberty and justice for all, but when we divide along racial lines we work against one another.
Bob Smith 3 hours, 41 minutes ago
Lighten up, Francis.
