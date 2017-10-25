3 suspects in Massachusetts Street triple murder case to appear in court this afternoon

All three suspects arrested in connection with this month’s triple murder on Massachusetts Street are scheduled to appear this afternoon in Douglas County District Court.

Anthony L. Roberts Jr., 20, of Topeka — who is charged with three murders and one shooting — arrived in Lawrence Tuesday from Kansas City, Mo., and will make his first appearance in court here at 2 p.m., according to the court.

Roberts is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the killing of 22-year-old Leah Brown, of Shawnee. Charges allege he killed Brown during the “commission of, attempt to commit, or flight from” a dangerous felony: second-degree murder.

In the same complaint, Roberts also is charged with two counts of second-degree murder: one count each in the deaths of Colwin Lynn Henderson, 20, and Tre’Mel Dupree Dean-Rayton, 24, both of Topeka.

In a fourth count, Roberts is charged with attempted second-degree murder for allegedly shooting Tahzay Rayton, 19, of Topeka, “twice.”

On the same 2 p.m. docket under Judge Sally Pokorny, the two other men charged in the case also are scheduled to make their second court appearances in the case.

• Ahmad Rayton, 22, of Topeka, is charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder for allegedly shooting Royelle Hunt, 28, of Topeka, in the leg. He’s also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, following a conviction of aggravated assault. Both charges are felonies.

• Dominique J. McMillon, 19, is charged with one count of aggravated assault, a felony, for threatening a person named Robert Wheeler with a gun, and one count of battery, a misdemeanor, for causing physical contact with Wheeler in a “rude, insulting or angry manner.”

Rayton is being held on $1 million bond, and McMillon on $25,000. Roberts' bond should be set by the judge this afternoon.

About 1:40 a.m. Oct. 1, a flurry of gunfire erupted after a physical altercation at 11th and Massachusetts streets. Police have said officers on foot patrol in the area heard at least 20 gunshots.

Lawrence police have declined to answer whether there are more suspects in the investigation.

However, even with Roberts and the two other men in custody, police say their case is not yet shut and urge anyone who witnessed the events to contact police if they haven’t already.

Check back for more on this story.

