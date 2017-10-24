Kansas GOP chairman announces run for secretary of state

— The Kansas Republican Party's chairman says he is running for secretary of state next year.

Kelly Arnold's announcement Tuesday came months after the Wichita Republican began exploring the race for the state's top elections post and appointed a campaign treasurer so that he could collect campaign contributions legally.

Arnold has served as Sedgwick County's elected clerk since 2009 and state GOP chairman since 2013.

Kansas House Speaker Pro Tem Scott Schwab and House Elections Committee Chairman Keith Esau also are seeking the GOP nomination. Both are from Olathe.

No Democrats have yet announced, though Sen. Marci Francisco, D-Lawrence, confirmed Monday that she is considering a run.

Incumbent Republican Secretary of State Kris Kobach is running for governor.

Kobach pushed successfully for tough voter identification laws and the power to prosecute alleged election fraud. The GOP candidates to replace him backed those policies.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.