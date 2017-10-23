Lawrence police arrest man who allegedly gave chase in stolen truck with 3 youths, drugs and stolen gun inside

After chasing a pickup from Lawrence to Bonner Springs Sunday night, law enforcement arrested the driver and reportedly discovered three youths in the truck with him — along with drugs and a stolen gun.

The pursuit began about 10:30 p.m. in North Lawrence. A Lawrence police officer saw a stolen truck leaving a parking lot on Industrial Lane and attempted to stop it, Sgt. Amy Rhoads said, in an email response to the Journal-World.

However, the truck’s driver did not stop, and a vehicle pursuit ensued, Rhoads said. The truck got onto eastbound Interstate 70 and continued to southbound Kansas Highway 7, at Bonner Springs, about 25 miles away.

With help from the Kansas Highway Patrol, officers stopped the truck on K-7, and a “brief foot pursuit occurred,” Rhoads said.

Officers took the 35-year-old driver of the truck into custody, and said they also discovered three juveniles inside the pickup.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of three counts of aggravated child endangerment, fleeing police and possession of drugs, a stolen gun and a stolen vehicle.

He is a Lawrence resident, according to jail records.

More details about the incident, including ages of the youths, was not immediately available.

