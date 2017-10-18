Topeka man arrested on suspicion of killing 3 people in downtown Lawrence

A 20-year old Topeka man has been arrested on suspicion of killing three people in downtown Lawrence on Oct. 1.

Anthony Laron Roberts Jr. was taken into custody in Kansas City, Mo. on Wednesday by U.S. Marshals, the Lawrence Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon.

Roberts is awaiting extradition to the Douglas County Jail, where he will be booked on suspicion of one count of first degree murder, two counts of second degree murder and one count of attempted second degree murder.

Roberts is the third suspect arrested in relation to the crime, which left three people dead and two injured as part of a shooting incident that included more than 20 gunshots on Massachusetts Street in the early morning hours of Oct. 1.

Topeka residents Ahmad Malik Rayton, 22, and Dominique Jacquez McMillon, 19, were arrested Monday. They were charged Tuesday in connection with the crime. Rayton was charged with attempted second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon. McMillon was charged with aggravated assault and battery.

The three people killed in the Oct. 1 shootings were Leah Elizabeth Brown, 22, of Shawnee; Colwin Lynn Henderson, 20, of Topeka; and Tremel Dupree Dean-Rayton, 24, also of Topeka.

Police said Wednesday evening that their investigation was ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident can call Lawrence police at 832-7509 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 843-TIPS (8477).

In a press release, Lawrence police said they were uncertain when Roberts would be extradited.

