Latest Douglas County court filings for Oct. 16, 2017

Marriages

Lee Christopher Goetz, 27, Lawrence, and Breanna Leigh Hunt, 25, Lawrence.

Emmanuel Romero, 24, Lawrence, and Victoria Armendarez-Romero, 21, Lawrence.

Derek Miller, 29, Lawrence, and Rozelda Giner, 23, Lawrence.

Alex Brittany Olson, 26, Lawrence, and Jacob Riley Lewis, 35, Lawrence.

Robynn R. Woods, 45, Ottawa, and Cynthia Gaither, 41, Ottawa.

Dustin Lee Reese, 37, Lawrence, and Rachel Ann Cheek, 30, Lawrence.

Silvia Sanchez Diaz, 28, Lawrence, and Taylor Tappan, 30, Lawrence.

Jacob Edward Noll, 30, Lawrence, and Ariel Jayne Whitely, 25, Lawrence.

George Thomas, 38, Lawrence, and Megan Mcfarland, 28, Osage City.

Ryan Shelton, 27, Lawrence, and Daniel Bowersox, 29, Lawrence.

Katherine Marie Bastemeyer, 33, Lawrence, and Derek Louis Mchenry, 38, Lawrence.

Miles David Cleveland, 30, Eudora, and Jennifer Marie Bunch, 39, Eudora.

Kevin Brown, 22, Lawrence, and Anna Brown, 21, Lawrence.

Macon Ezell, 23, Lawrence, and Mckenzi Petty, 23, Lawrence.

Kelly Hangauer, 31, Arcata, Calif., and Jenna Barnard, 32, Lawrence.

Julia Marie Henninger, 28, Lawrence, and Robin Smith, 33, Lawrence.

Divorces

Shengnan Li, 32, Lawrence, and Kecong Tang, 34, Gainesville, Fla.

Wesley A. Pickens, 38, Lawrence, and Samantha R. Cady, 29, Lawrence.

Bankruptcies

Bonita Joy Yoder, 608 Kentucky St., Lawrence.

Andrew David Kirkevold, 619 Whitfield St., C21, Lecompton.

Foreclosures

The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property at 10 a.m. every Thursday in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.

Nov. 2, 2017

Roberta Shreve, 1714 W. 21st Terrace, Lawrence. Judgment: $72,105.

Ashley Simmons, 1713 Miller Drive, Lawrence. Judgment: $114,150.

Scott E. Marcum, 3801 Shadybrook Drive, Lawrence. Judgment: $148,851.

Nov. 9, 2017

Betty Corman, 1918 Maple Lane, Lawrence. Judgment: $32,392.

Nov. 16, 2017

Douglas Walsh, 2710 Bluestem, Lawrence. Judgment: $135,787.

