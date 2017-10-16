Today's news

Kobach gets help from Trump Jr. in Kansas governor’s race

Donald Trump Jr., right, will be in Kansas on Nov. 28 for a campaign fundraiser for Kris Kobach, who is running for governor.

By Associated Press

October 16, 2017

TOPEKA — Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach's run for the Republican nomination for Kansas governor is getting a boost from President Donald Trump's son.

Kobach announced Monday that Donald Trump Jr. will be in Kansas on Nov. 28 for a campaign fundraiser. Kobach is vice chairman of the President's commission on election fraud.

So far 18 candidates — 11 Republicans, six Democrats and an independent — have appointed treasurers or committees for a campaign for governor next year, a requirement to raise money.

Kobach says in a news release it is an honor that Trump Jr. will join his campaign "at this important time."

Republican Gov. Sam Brownback is term-limited and is expected to step down this fall to become U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

