Event planned for new Lawrence police chief to greet public

Lawrence’s new police chief plans to meet and greet members of the public this week.

A drop-in event is planned for 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at McDonald's, 901 W. 23rd St., for community to meet new Chief Gregory Burns Jr., according to the Lawrence Police Department.

“No agenda or speeches, just a chance to ask questions, and meet the chief,” the department said in a flier posted online.

Burns has been in law enforcement since 1993 and most recently was assistant police chief in Louisville, Kentucky. There he commanded the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Support Bureau, comprising the department’s major crimes, narcotics, community services and special operations divisions.

The city announced Burns’ hiring Aug. 2.

When sworn in as chief Oct. 2, Burns said his goal was to make the citizens of Lawrence as safe as possible, while also supporting the men and women of the police department.

Burns said he would spend the next several months learning about the community and the police department.

Burns replaces former Lawrence police chief Tarik Khatib, who retired at the end of June. Capt. Anthony Brixius served as interim chief prior to Burns’ arrival.

