City of Lawrence announces new police chief

City Manager Tom Markus announced Wednesday that Gregory Burns Jr. will be the city’s new police chief.

Burns has been in law enforcement since 1993 and is assistant police chief in Louisville, Ky. Burns commands the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Support Bureau, which includes four divisions: major crimes, narcotics, community services and special operations.

“Greg Burns is community oriented,” Markus said in a city news release. “He is a team player and a problem solver.”



The police chief oversees the department’s 150 officers, 30 civilian staff members and an operating budget of $23.4 million. The starting salary for the position will be between $120,000 and $140,000, depending on qualifications.

In an interview with the Journal-World in July, Burns said that his top objectives if selected as chief would be to prevent and control crime while protecting the constitutional rights of all involved; increasing interactions between officers and the community; and improving transparency.

Burns said in the release that he is truly humbled to be afforded the opportunity to serve as the next chief in Lawrence.

“I look forward to working with the citizens and the men and women of the police department to make Lawrence a better place to live, work, play and learn,” Burns said in the news release.

Burns earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Bethel University, where he graduated with honors. He is also a four-year veteran of the United States Air Force. Burns was named as a Dean’s Scholar while attending the Southern Police Institute at the University of Louisville.

The city received 31 applications for the position of Lawrence police chief and announced four finalists in June. The other three finalists, all of whom are from outside Lawrence, were Deputy Police Chief Simon Happer, of Overland Park; Police Chief Scott Lyons, of Papillion, Neb.; and Police Chief Stephen Monticelli, of Harrisonburg, Va.

Lawrence Police Chief Tarik Khatib confirmed in December that he planned to step down as the department’s leader this summer. Khatib had been with the Lawrence Police Department for more than 20 years and had served as chief since 2011. Markus appointed Lawrence Police Capt. Anthony Brixius as interim police chief beginning June 25 and continuing until Burns begins.

Burns will begin work on Oct. 2.

