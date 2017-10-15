Maple Leaf Festival was brainchild of Baker professors

The Maple Leaf Festival has accomplished more than its founders — credited to be Ivan Boyd, Charles Doudna, C.R. Whitley and Bill Horn — envisioned. In fact, it has done better than anyone could have dreamed back in 1957 when the Commercial Club put on the first-ever festival.

Roger Boyd, who like his father, Ivan, was a professor of biology at Baker University for decades, recalled the festival's founding in a 2007 story in the Baldwin City Signal. He related how his mother, Margaret, was as important to it as anyone in the effort.

Roger Boyd said his parents checked out festivals for several years prior to 1958 around eastern Kansas and western Missouri. Their desire was to get people and business owners to visit Baldwin City so they might consider relocating there. They also hoped the festival would give local clubs and organizations an opportunity to raise money for their activities.

History and the 30,000 people who attend each year show that Ivan Boyd’s idea worked. But why is the festival always the third full weekend in October? There's a reason — the many maple trees lining the community’s streets.

His father recorded when trees would turn color, and in the 1950s that was pretty consistently the third weekend, Roger Boyd said. There were always early or late trees in full splendor even if the festival missed the peak.

The third weekend also seemed to be a weekend that didn't have any other activities going on, Roger Boyd said.

