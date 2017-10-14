Man punched, robbed while walking along KU’s Jayhawk Boulevard

University of Kansas police are investigating after a man was punched and robbed early Saturday morning while walking along Jayhawk Boulevard.

The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. near the KU Info booth east of Wescoe Hall, KU Public Safety Deputy Chief James Anguiano said in a media release.

Four men exited a white, four-door Toyota Corolla and approached the victim, Anguiano said, and one suspect, described as a black man wearing red shoes, black pants and a black shirt, punched the victim and took the victim's wallet and phone. The four suspects then returned to the car and drove west on Jayhawk Boulevard, Anguiano said.

The victim sustained minor injuries and did not go to the hospital, Anguiano said.

No descriptions were available for the other three suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the KU Public Safety Office at 785-864-5900 or KU Crime Stoppers at 785-864-8888.

This is the suspect vehicle. A newer white 4 door Toyota Corolla. pic.twitter.com/N1zuTdIs3L — KUPublicSafetyOffice (@KUPublicSafety) October 14, 2017 None by KUPublicSafetyOffice

