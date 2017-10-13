Today's news

Kennel Club’s dog show gives puppies chance to compete

In this file photo from October 2013, Pamela Johnston, of Adrian, Mo., grooms her West Highland terrier, Cruise, during Lawrence Jayhawk Kennel Club Dog Show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

By Mac Moore

October 13, 2017

The Lawrence Jayhawk Kennel Club will host its annual dog show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds this weekend and will give some young pups a chance to compete with the big dogs.

Puppies from ages 4 to 6 months old will be able to participate. Vickie Jacobs, show chairperson, said the puppies were added in recent years to help introduce them to competition prior to becoming eligible for other American Kennel Club shows at 6 months old.

“Now when they compete in the real dogs shows, they are used to it and they don’t get scared,” Jacobs said.

The show, which includes more than 500 dogs and 100 breeds, runs from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Puppy group judging begins around 11 a.m. Sunday.

The show features conformation, obedience and rally competitions, including seven groups competing for Best in Show. Conformation events will be held in the indoor arena; obedience and rally competitions will be held in Building 21.

Jacobs said the event is often a learning experience for visitors. Experienced handlers share dog training tips with people in attendance and introduce them to unfamiliar breeds, she said.

“There’s some very new breeds that are really interesting that most people had probably never ever seen before,” Jacobs said. “Experts can tell visitors the good points and some of the bad points to their dogs.”

Jacobs said it is important for eventgoers to remember not to touch or pet a dog before asking the owner for permission. The event also precludes visitors from bringing baby strollers or dogs that are not competing in the show.

Event judging will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with breeds such as bulldogs and Chinese Shar-Peis, among others. All breed times can be found at foytrentdogshows.com.

