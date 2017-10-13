Confirmation hearing set for Kansas judicial nominee

— The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a confirmation hearing next week for a Johnson County attorney who has been nominated to the federal court bench.

Holly Lou Teeter, 37, of Lenexa, has been nominated to the federal district court bench in Topeka. She would take the seat formerly held by Judge Kathryn Vratil, who took senior status earlier this year.

Teeter grew up in Johnson County and graduated from Shawnee Mission Northwest High School. She earned a bachelor's degree with highest distinction from the University of Kansas School of Engineering and graduated first in her class from the University of Kansas School of Law, where she was a member of the Kansas Law Review.

Teeter currently serves as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri. Earlier in her career she practiced with the Kansas City firm Shook, Hardy & Bacon, LLP, and was a patent law clerk at Los Alamos National Security, LLC.

She also served as a law clerk for U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes in Kansas City, Mo., and for U.S. District Judge Carlos Murguia in Kansas City, Kan.

President Donald Trump nominated her to a lifetime seat on the bench Aug. 3. At that time, U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran said in a statement that she is "one of the brightest young legal minds in our state.”

Her confirmation hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Central time, Tuesday, Oct. 17.

