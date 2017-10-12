Lawrence police investigating armed robbery of Circle K store

Lawrence Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Lawrence convenience store.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday officers responded to a report that a robbery had just occurred at Circle K, 1802 W. 23rd St. A male victim said that an armed male suspect wearing a mask and dark clothing had entered the business and demanded money, according to a news release from Lawrence police. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and left the store. As he was leaving, two females entered the store. The suspect then re-entered the store and robbed the two females of an undisclosed amount of money, according to police. The suspect then fled the area southbound on foot.

Lawrence Police request that anyone with information about this incident contact the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509 or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 785-843-TIPS. Tips to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously.

