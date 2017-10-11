Coroner: Man found in burning car died from ‘self-inflicted’ wound

The injury that caused the death of a man whose body was found in a burning car near Clinton Lake was “consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the coroner determined.
A gun compatible with the injury was found in the car next to the body, according to the autopsy report, obtained by the Journal-World. The man was dead before being engulfed by fire, based on carbon monoxide levels in the blood and anatomical material recovered from the scene, according to the autopsy report.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the death concluded that foul play was not suspected, Sgt. Kristen Channel said, responding to an inquiry from the newspaper this week.
Shortly before noon March 7, deputies were dispatched to a car fire at Rockhaven Campground, 1046 East 700 Road. Once the fire was extinguished, a body was discovered inside the vehicle.
A family member’s DNA was taken, tested and compared with the deceased to confirm the man’s identity, according to the autopsy report.
The sheriff’s office said the body was that of a 45-year-old Independence, Mo., man.
Bob Forer 46 minutes ago
Lol. How can a coroner distinguish between a self inflicted gunshot wound and an execution style wound where the assassin dumps the gun on the body.
And how did the fire start? If the person was dead before the fire started based on CO2 blood levels then it suggests a third party set the fire.
This investigation stinks to high heaven.
Tony Peterson 41 minutes ago
Indeed.
