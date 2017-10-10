Free Pink Platoon boot camp to offer help to breast cancer survivors

A Pink Platoon boot camp for breast cancer survivors will offer advice on how to improve energy and general wellness post-treatment.
Komen Kansas and the Midwest Cancer Alliance are joining forces to host the event, which includes workshops on dealing with the aftereffects of cancer and cancer treatments, according to a Midwest Cancer Alliance Facebook post.
Survivors can bring one family member to participate with them in the event.
The event, which includes lunch, is slated for 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Topeka Public Library, 1515 SW 10th Ave., in Topeka.
The boot camp is free, but registration is requested. For more information or to register, call 913-945-7534 by Thursday, Oct. 12.
