Today's news

Lawrence war memorial receives designation for WWI centennial, grant for restoration

"The Victory Eagle" near Dyche Hall on the University of Kansas campus.

Journal-World File Photo. Enlarge photo.

"The Victory Eagle" near Dyche Hall on the University of Kansas campus.

By Rochelle Valverde

October 9, 2017

Advertisement

A World War I memorial in Lawrence has been officially designated a WWI Centennial Memorial, qualifying the memorial for grant funds to help restore it.

The Victory Eagle WWI Memorial is located outside Dyche Hall on the University of Kansas campus. The memorial, a 4-foot-tall sculpture of a bronze eagle, was originally located on U.S. Highway 40, but was given to KU in the 1980s after the sculpture was found toppled over, according to the KU website.

The memorial is one of 100 nationwide that will be designated a WWI Centennial Memorial as part of the “100 Cities/100 Memorials” program. The KU Endowment Association submitted the proposal, according to a news release from the grant program. Each memorial will receive a $2,000 matching grant toward restoration and maintenance.

The World War One Centennial Commission and the Pritzker Military Museum and Library organize the program in partnership with The American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...