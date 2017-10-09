Latest Douglas County court filings for Oct. 9, 2017

Marriages

Sandy Marie Nuss, 39, Lawrence, and Dalin Kay Horner, 46, Lawrence.

Clyde Kueffer, 29, Lawrence, and Hannah Smylie, 22, Lawrence.

Timothy Hertach, 33, Lawrence, and Divya Chivukula, 25, Wichita.

Mark Alan Ledbetter, 42, Lecompton, and Elia Maria L. Suarez Romo, 39.

Derek Michael Craig, 35, Lawrence, and Abbi Kaye Huderle, 30, Lawrence.

Paul A. Lampert, 58, Lawrence, and Ping Li, 46, Lawrence.

John Milton Mcgrew, 79, Lawrence, and Rita Irene Lindsey, 58, Lawrence.

Scott Dale Smith, 46, Lawrence, and Christie Lee Thornburg, 48, Lawrence.

Nicholas D. Christensen, 29, Lawrence, and Ashley Christine Estrada, 26, Lawrence.

Phillip Michael Eravi, 48, Lawrence, and Janet Leann Horner, 48, Lawrence.

Marcus Tyler Muhs, 33, Tonganoxie, and Kandis Wray, 31.

Dylan Jacob Black, 31, Bloomington, Ind., and Rui Fan, 31, Bloomington, Ind.

Adam M. Miltner, 25, Davis, Calif., and Erin Heckethorn, 26, Davis, Calif.

Jarell Reid Schroeder, 31, Lawrence, and Morgan Leah Smallwood, 26, Lawrence.

Divorces

Benson K. Chesang, 35, Grand Prairie, Texas, and Britian Kennington-Chesang, 29, Lawrence.

Adam Keizer-Marcinkowski, 33, Lawrence, and Jennifer Marcinkowski, 33, Lawrence.

Jeremiah L. Hurst, Lawrence, and Kimberly M. Hurst, 42, Lawrence.

Bankruptcies

David Leroy Davis Jr., 1908 E. 19th St., Lawrence.

Blake Lee Jackson and Leah Marie Jackson, 4700 Hearthside Drive, Lawrence.

Cheryl Kathleen Cadue Middleton, 2024 Barker Court, Lawrence.

Brad Garett Hayes, 2424 Brookside Drive, Lawrence.

David Levar Wilson, 424 Eisenhower Road, Baldwin City.

Foreclosures

The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property at 10 a.m. every Thursday in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.

No new foreclosures in Douglas County.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.