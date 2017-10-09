Lawrence Arts Center to go pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is October, the Lawrence Arts Center has partnered with Lawrence Memorial Hospital to put on a production of “Pinkalicious.”
“Pinkalicious,” a musical, tells the tale of a girl who overindulges in pink cupcakes until it turns her pink from head to toe, according to the Arts Center’s website. It’s based on a children’s book series by Victoria Kann.
The show runs Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 15. Showtimes are 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. Saturday; and 3 p.m. Sunday, all at the Arts Center, 940 New Hampshire St.
The Arts Center will have more information about breast cancer and women’s health outside the theater for each performance.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for students, and they can be purchased at lawrenceartscenter.org.
