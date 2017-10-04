Wichita to require signs warning of dangerous dogs

— An increase in dog bite reports has prompted Wichita officials to add a provision to the city's animal control ordinance requiring owners of dangerous dogs to have warning signs on their homes.

Police Capt. Michael Allred runs the Wichita Animal Control Department. He tells The Wichita Eagle that a dog could be deemed potentially dangerous if it bites someone and leaves a mark, or if it kills a domestic animal.

The changes also lower the standards for what qualifies as a dangerous dog. Previously, a dog was deemed dangerous if it bit someone and significant injury.

The city had more than 1,080 dog-bite reports in 2016, up from less than 1,000 in 2015.

Allred says animal control officers won't classify low-risk canines as potentially dangerous.

