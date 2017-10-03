Lawrence City Commission approves tax breaks for 5-story downtown condo project

The Lawrence City Commission narrowly approved granting more than $1 million in tax breaks to a mixed-use condominium project in downtown Lawrence.
At its meeting Tuesday, the commission voted, 3-2, to approve the tax incentives, with Mayor Leslie Soden and Commissioner Matthew Herbert voting against the request.
In making the decision, Vice Mayor Stuart Boley said he thinks the commission should consider the process, cost to the community and community benefit. Boley said the process has been exhaustive and transparent and the costs and benefits are favorable to the city.
“The cost to the community is the rebate of some property taxes,” Boley said. “Property taxes at the current level are very minimal. It’s been vacant for a long time, and that’s what we’ve been getting.”
Plans call for a five-story building with retail space, offices and 12 condos to be built in the 800 block of Vermont Street, where two vacant lots currently exist. The building would have an underground parking garage, and a one-bedroom condo would be permanently designated as affordable housing. The approximately 600-square-foot affordable unit is expected to sell for $95,000.
The cost benefit for the city will be 1.82, meaning that for every $1 in public incentives, $1.82 of benefit value will be returned. The city’s policy is that the cost benefit be at least 1.25.
The developer, former City Commissioner Bob Schumm, requested a 10-year, 75 percent property tax rebate through the Neighborhood Revitalization Act, as well as a sales tax exemption on construction materials. The two incentives have a combined value of $1.3 million.
Boley said that the building having owner-occupied properties is also important.
“Downtown vitality and stability will be enhanced by owner-occupied property,” Boley said. “I can’t tell you how much I like to see new owner-occupied opportunities downtown.”
The incentives request is a reconsideration of a request the commission denied in December, and has been modified in response to concerns regarding Schumm’s plan to live in one of the condos. Schumm resubmitted the request and proposed removing the personal residence from the property tax breaks, which city-contracted financial advisers said eliminated about $110,500 from the incentives amount.
Commissioner Mike Amyx said he thought the concerns had been addressed, and that the project is in line with the city’s goal of increasing infill development.
Herbert, however, listed several concerns he had with supporting such a project. Those included the city spending more than $1 million in incentives and only creating one affordable housing unit and no full-time jobs. Herbert also said he thinks it is “wholly inappropriate” for a former commissioner and mayor to request tax incentives from the city.
“In our roles as city commissioners, we are called public servants,” Herbert said. “In this capacity, we make some personal sacrifices, some familial sacrifices, some occupational sacrifices and, obviously, some financial sacrifices to be here.”
Soden said she is against the idea of increasing property taxes on residents while at the same time giving tax breaks to developers. In addition to supporting the city, Soden also noted that property tax revenue goes to support the school district.
On the other side of the debate, Commissioner Lisa Larsen said she thinks the project has several benefits. Larsen agreed that the project enhances the vitality of downtown, and also said the project is sustainable in that it adds density, calls for environmental building standards and uses existing city infrastructure. Additionally, Larsen said, it would cost the city more if the project didn’t move forward as proposed.
“It broadens our tax base,” Larsen said. “The numbers just don’t lie.”
In other business:
• Commissioners unanimously approved a $257,000 settlement agreement regarding invoices the city failed to send to the Riverfront Plaza. City staff said the settlement fully covers all payments due. The unsent invoices led to an outside audit of the city’s billing procedures, which is ongoing.
• Soden called for a moment of silence for the victims of the Lawrence and Las Vegas shootings. Soden said that the commission will be working with the new police chief to discuss public safety downtown and what more can be done to prevent such crimes.
• Soden proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The proclamation states that throughout the month, the Willow Domestic Violence Center and its partners will promote awareness of domestic violence and the locally available shelters and community programs.
Comments
Travis Robinett 27 minutes ago
Part 1:
11 out of the 12 units will be for the wealthy only (look at condo prices on New Hampshire street for comparison, 650k for a two-bedroom), while 1 unit (a one-bedroom tiny condo) will be "affordable" at $95,000. Infill development is usually good, building up is good, but it should be development that actually benefits the community that's here now, not building housing for the rich that will just raise costs all around it.
Mr. Schumm said he's not concerned about gentrification because his building won't be next to any other residential buildings along Vermont Street, therefore there's nothing to gentrify. But gentrification is not contained to one street, Mr. Schumm. It affects the value of the whole area. Gentrification also affects businesses and their rent prices and property values, and it effects everyone who visits downtown Lawrence when the price of food and drinks go up to pay the higher rent, and eventually the small businesses start to dry up.
These developments don't help the people who are already living in the area. I saw that much in Austin when the condos invaded South Lamar and South Congress and housing became insane. You had to know someone who was cool and wanted to control rent prices if you wanted to live around there. I saw when shacks on Ceasar Chavez just east of downtown were going for $600k+, pushing out the hispanic families who had lived there for generations. The East 11th neighborhoods are pretty much gone too, and they got "pushed out" to Manor and other areas isolated from the urban core and several key services people need and had relied on for 60+ years. Very sad they had to leave their generational housing and sacrifice quality of life because their neighborhood became unaffordable.
I see the seeds being planted for a similar story here in Lawrence. It's not contained to one street, gentrification keeps on going faster and faster down a slippery slope, until all the working class and low-income renters who live anywhere near downtown are gone.
And three commissioners just voted to subsidize luxury condos and speed up the process. Does the city really have to subsidize it's own gentrification? What was the need here? What was the real cost-benefit?
Mr Schumm said himself that he'd build the commercial 2-story part of the building anyway, but wouldn't build the condos without the tax incentives. So already we'd get the economic gain in jobs, expand the property tax base, and utilize infill development. And it's no longer an empty lot, so no need to make that comparison at all. The no action alternative for the City, is Mr. Schumm builds what he wants to anyway. No need to subsidize the luxury condos, which are the bigger threat to low-income residents anyway.
Travis Robinett 27 minutes ago
Part 2:
And as far as cost-benefit to the city goes with these luxury condos, that to me was greatly exaggerated at the meeting and in this article. According to Schumm's people's numbers, the City would (over a 50-year timeframe) receive only about $6 million more in taxes in than it would if the project were built without the condos and without incentives. That's $120k a year. In comparison, the Kasold rebuild for seven blocks will cost $3.7 million dollars. That's $0.12 million a year, a drop in the bucket compared to how much we spend.
Another benefit touted tonight was that it would be mixed income housing. That's not mixed income housing, that's 11 high class condos and 1 middle class bedroom. And indirectly in the long run, it hurts people in the area who are hurting financially and wouldn't be able to afford the inevitable quick rise in value and rent that these places always bring with them to the area.
This happens everywhere luxury condos are built, there's really no exception to that rule. Just google "luxury condos gentrification" and you will see the results, the working class lose out everywhere it happens.
So we're just barely growing the tax base, all to invite more wealthy people to live downtown and continue the process of pricing the rest out. Half the country lives paycheck to paycheck and has little safety netting for sudden expenditures, let alone the ability to buy a condo in one of these places, even the "affordable" one. Lots of people in Lawrence work in the service industry downtown, or other low paying jobs, and struggle to make it work. Lots of them pay rent in East Lawrence and Old West Lawrence neighborhoods. This hurts those people in the long run.
So what's the need here? Why are condos with only 8% "affordable housing" getting any breaks from the city? I thought we were done with the development incentives after the Rock Chalk Park and HERE fiascos along with the election of a new commission. In fact that's a big reason why the new commissioners were elected. It's tiring to see it happen again.
David Holroyd 10 minutes ago
The commissioners expect us to vote for an increase in sales tax. Why then would they agree to give an exemption to Schumm for sales tax on goods, which most likely won't even be bought in Lawrence.
There is simply a NO VOTE on the sales tax issue coming up.
