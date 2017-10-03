Kansas City could see month’s worth of rain in days

— Several bouts of thunderstorms will likely come to the Kansas City area and bring possible flooding by the end of the week.

The Kansas City Star reports that storms likely beginning Tuesday are expected to bring between 2 and 4 inches of rain. Some areas could see higher rainfall totals. The storms are expected to last through Friday night.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill says the rainfall could cause flash flooding in some areas as well as flooding along some rivers, creeks and streams.

The storms could bring the amount of rain that Kansas City typically sees in all of October. The weather agency says that the city's average precipitation for October is 3.16 inches.

