At least 58 killed, 515 wounded as gunman opens fire at Las Vegas concert; worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history

LAS VEGAS — A gunman perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino unleashed a hail of bullets on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 58 people as tens of thousands of concertgoers screamed and ran for their lives, officials said Monday. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
At least 515 others were injured in the Sunday night attack, authorities said.
SWAT teams using explosives stormed the gunman's hotel room in the sleek, gold-colored glass skyscraper and found he had killed himself, authorities said. He had as many as 10 guns with him, including rifles, they said.
There was no word on a motive for the attack. Aaron Rouse, the FBI agent in charge in Las Vegas, said investigators saw no immediate evidence connecting it to an international terror organization, despite a claim of responsibility from the Islamic State group.
Mayor Carolyn Goodman said the attack was the work of a "crazed lunatic full of hate."
Country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night at the end of the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival in front of a crowd of more than 22,000 when the gunman opened fire from inside the 44-floor Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street.
The gunman was identified as Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada. He had checked into the hotel room on Thursday, authorities said. Police said he was a retiree with no criminal record in the Nevada county where he lived.
Paddock's brother, Eric Paddock, who lives in Florida, told the Orlando Sentinel: "We are completely dumbfounded. We can't understand what happened."
In an address to the country, President Donald Trump called the attack "an act of pure evil" and added: "In moments of tragedy and horror, America comes together as one. And it always has." He ordered flags flown at half-staff.
Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said authorities believe it was a "lone wolf" attack. And the U.S. Homeland Security Department said there was no "specific credible threat" involving other public venues in the U.S.
In its claim of responsibility, the Islamic State group said the gunman was "a soldier" who had converted to Islam months ago. But it provided no evidence.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions offered the support of the FBI and other federal agencies but noted that the investigation is being led by the sheriff in Las Vegas. That was seen as another possible sign the shooting was not believed to be an act of international terrorism.
Las Vegas authorities put out a call for blood donations and set up a hotline to report missing people and speed the identification of the dead and wounded. They also opened a "family reunification center" for people to find loved ones.
Aldean was in the middle of a song when the shots came rapidly: pop-pop-pop-pop. Video showed Aldean stopping and the crowd getting quiet as if it were unsure of what had happened.
The gunman paused and then fired another volley, the muzzle flashes visible from the casino, as victims fell to the ground while others fled in panic. Some hid behind concession stands, while others crawled under parked cars.
Kodiak Yazzie, 36, said the music stopped temporarily when the first shots began and then started up again before the second round of pops sent the performers ducking for cover and fleeing the stage.
"It was the craziest stuff I've ever seen in my entire life," Yazzie said. "You could hear that the noise was coming from west of us, from Mandalay Bay. You could see a flash, flash, flash, flash."
Monique Dumas, of British Columbia, Canada, said she was at the concert, six rows from the stage, when she thought she heard a bottle breaking, then a burst of pops that sounded liked fireworks.
Couples held hands as they ran through the dirt lot. Faces were etched with shock and confusion, and people wept and screamed. Some were bloodied, and some were carried out by fellow concertgoers. Dozens of ambulances took away the wounded, while some people loaded victims into their cars and drove them to the hospital.
Police shut down busy Las Vegas Boulevard, and federal and state authorities converged on the scene. Interstate 15 was briefly closed, and flights at McCarran International Airport were suspended.
Hospital emergency rooms were jammed with the wounded. Rep. Ruben Kihuen, a Democrat whose congressional district includes a portion of Las Vegas, visited a hospital were some of the victims were taken and said: "Literally, every single bed was being used, every single hallway was being used. Every single person there was trying to save a life."
The dead included at least three off-duty police officers from various departments who were attending the concert, authorities said. Two on-duty officers were wounded, one critically, police said.
"It's a devastating time," the sheriff said.
Nearly every inch of the Las Vegas Strip is under video surveillance, much of it set up by the casinos to monitor their properties. That could yield a wealth of material for investigators as they try to piece together the attack.
Hours after the shooting, Aldean posted on Instagram that he and his crew were safe and that the shooting was "beyond horrific."
"It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night," the country star said.
Before Sunday, the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history took place in June 2016, when a gunman who professed support for Muslim extremist groups opened fire at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, killing 49 people.
Sunday's shooting came more than four months after a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, that killed 22 people. Almost 90 people were killed by gunmen inspired by Islamic State at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris during a performance by Eagles of Death Metal in 2015.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
David Barrett 4 hours, 49 minutes ago
How long does this have to go on before something is done?
Bob Forer 4 hours, 15 minutes ago
When a child of a prominent gun manufacturer becomes a victim of one of these mass shootings.
Brock Masters 3 hours, 9 minutes ago
What do you think will happen that would have prevented this mass murder?
Evan Taylor 16 minutes ago
All questions and no solutions as usual, Brock. What do YOU think could have prevented this atrocity?
Bob Summers 3 hours, 42 minutes ago
Exactly. Something needs to be done.
When is aminocentesis looking for DRD4 polymorphism of prospective gun owners going to be initiated?
Reports in the tweeter verse and local newspapers has the assailant as: Shooter was a far-left dude, visited and liked many anti-Trump sites, probably assumed Country music fans would be Conservatives. Far left are our domestic terrorists now.
This sounds like the assailant had "JT Hodgkinson" disorder.
Paul Youk 1 hour, 16 minutes ago
Those weren't reports, they were lies and propaganda--first attributed to the wrong person entirely. The second wave of lies were that he was a recent convert to Islam...which you'll probably start regurgitating soon enough.
Those lies spread like wildfire because of people like you Bob, who have no interest in facts, but rather in interpreting all things through your pre-conceived dogmas.
Brock Masters 2 hours, 33 minutes ago
It will go on for a long time as long as the focus is on banning guns and limiting the 2nd amendment.
Want something to be done then either repeal the 2nd amendment or focus on other solutions to curb violence.
Longer jail sentences for illegal possession of a firearm. Longer sentences for violent crimes. Rehabilitation of non-violent offenders with little to no jail time as prison is counterproductive.
Study someplace like Chicago that has strict gun laws but high violent crime and figure out why and what can be done.
Things can be done but it is easier to attack the 2nd amendment.
RJ Johnson 3 hours, 22 minutes ago
Yes, something needs to be done, but what? Outlawing guns is not the answer, by doing so would only make the law abiding citizens sitting ducks! A perfect example of this is the UK? If someone wants to harm you they will do so irregardless of the gun laws!!
Last night for example, those shots from the 32nd floor of the hotel sounded like they were from a full automatic weapon. A full automatic weapon is illegal to own anywhere in the USA. Did this law stop this shooter? NO!
Theodore Calvin 3 hours, 5 minutes ago
Well they're legal as hell and they were still sitting ducks, so I guess full blown legalization of firearms, high-round clips, etc, isn't working either?
Mike Gant 3 hours, 1 minute ago
If someone in the UK wants to hurt you, yeah, they can. What they can't do is shoot dead 50 people and hurt 400.
Considering the pauses in the fire, it sounds like he could very well have been using semi-automatic weapons, which are legal. And even if they were full-automatic, that is because the manufacturers design them to be easily modified to full-automatic (albeit illegally) simply because it greatly increases their sales.
As far as protecting the populace, it took 13 Spanish/Moroccans a year of planning to kill as many people as they could. With no access to weapons they tried to make their own bombs and blew some of themselves up, then drove a van down one of the busiest streets in the world and killed 14 people.
And all this idiot had to do was take nearly a dozen guns he could easily purchase at a local Walmart, drive to a casino, and kill 50+ innocent civilians all by himself.
Brock Masters 2 hours, 46 minutes ago
I dispute your statement about mfgs designing semi-auto rifles to be easily modified. What is your proof to back up that statement?
Think about this, if what you stated was true, then why aren’t more mass shooters using full automatic weapons instead of semi-automatic?
Joe Blackford II 2 hours, 12 minutes ago
Down in the shallow end of the gene pool, it's hard to concentrate for the full 3:41 minutes necessary?
How to convert an AR 15 to full auto by mp5man
And NO, I didn't Google for videos on all the other semi-automatics available to . . .
Brock Masters 1 hour, 55 minutes ago
Joe, before you go insulting people you need to do more research and not believe everything you read on the internet. The video is a fake and you fell for it. As the video says, Joe, you got Miley Rolled.
Classic - call someone stupid and post a fake video.
Joe Blackford II 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
reply => Brock, I called no one "stupid." IMHO there are a great many idealogues, who kneeling in the shallows of their gene pool, are unable to think for themselves.
AS FAR AS A FAKE VIDEO, how about the other 52,499 video results
Brock Masters 50 minutes ago
Oh, I’m sorry, the shallow end of gene pool comment was meant to be a compliment and not an insult. Silly me.
Dude, you posted a fake video with Miley Cyrus in it as proof that it is easy to modify a semi-auto to full -auto. You have no credibility.
It takes machining and parts to modify a semi-auto. Not easy.
Bob Summers 2 hours, 59 minutes ago
But what? Education. Government inculcation centers, aka schools, should teach firearm safety in first grade.
Firearms are not going anywhere. It is time to identify the hoplophobes at a young age.
Richard Aronoff 2 hours, 59 minutes ago
The shooter's brother has been quoted as saying Paddock had no political affiliation or religious affiliation. "He just snapped." But the amount of planning involved in this shooting is not indicative of someone who "just snapped." The shooter had nine guns and was in the hotel for several days.
It's been reported that he was known to local police but those reports don't say why.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 33 minutes ago
I don't think they are saying that that he was known. They are saying he was unknown, except for one citation years ago.
"What's unique for us is the gunman, the shooter, and the person with him, we in the Mesquite Police Department have not had any contact with these people in the past. We haven't had any traffic stops, any law enforcement contact, no arrests or nothing," Averett said. Law enforcement has no "derogatory information" about Paddock, besides the fact that he received a citation several years ago that was handled in the court system, Lombardo said.
Brock Masters 2 hours, 29 minutes ago
It has been reported that Paddock was a Muslim and ISIS has claimed responsibility.
Steve Jacob 1 hour, 51 minutes ago
You don't believe that do you?
Brock Masters 1 hour, 40 minutes ago
Do you think the reports are wrong? I think it is possible, but I do realize incorrect info comes out early.
http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/isis-claim-las-vegas-shooting-11275605
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/las-vegas-isis-shooting-claims-stephen-paddock-responsibility-latest-a7978941.html
Charles Jones 35 minutes ago
From the Associated Press:The FBI says the shooter who killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others at a Las Vegas concert had no connection to an international terrorist group.
Evan Taylor 12 minutes ago
You do realize that the Independent and the Mirror aren't actually good, credible sources, right? (Silly me, of course you don't, why even bother to ask?)
Steve Jacob 2 hours, 20 minutes ago
I think we need to talk about the difference between a "gun" and "automatic weapon". Guns can be a defensive weapon, automatic weapons are made to kill people.
John Middleton 1 hour, 38 minutes ago
Yes, you can legally own a fully automatic weapon (rifle or pistol). All you need to do is fill out the ATF form 4, have your local sheriff sign the form, submit it with your fingerprint card and a $200 fee, then wait the 3-6 months it takes for the processing and background check. This allows you to own the one specific weapon you listed on your Form 4. But if you then take it to the range and let your buddy shoot it, you have both broken the law because your buddy doesn't have a Form 4 for that weapon. And any time you take that weapon out of your home, listed on the Form 4, you are required to have the form in your possession to prove your legal ownership. You can go the quick and easy way and purchase a legal weapon, go to you-tube and follow their instructions (which usually require some precise machining) and you can then have your weapon fire in full automatic mode. The only problem is that you are now a criminal by owning this home-made weapon. You can legally own the semi-automatic weapon or you can legally own the parts required to convert a weapon to full automatic. But if you own both the parts and the weapon, even if they are not assembled together, ATF says that you are a criminal in possession of a fully automatic weapon. If you have the weapon and your buddy has the parts, and you both go together to the range with them, your are both criminals. If you machine the parts and give/sell them to your buddy, you are probably in for a long, expensive journey through the federal justice system. Unfortunately these laws only prevent people from owning illegal weapons who are already law-abiding people and would not engage in this illegal activity. You only have to fear the criminals. They don't give a darn about your laws.
Daniel Kennamore 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
So, we'll be holding this as evidence of the evil of all elderly white men now right? That's how this works when the attacker is Muslim.
And clearly this would have never happened if gun laws were even weaker.
Cue the gun nuts saying nothing could have been done to stop this while ignoring the rest of the civilized world's solution that works.
Pete Kennamore 1 hour ago
What specific gun control measures do you propose? Which of those would have prevented this incident?
Daniel Kennamore 55 minutes ago
Nothing can prevent attacks with 100% certainty but how about having laws even half as strict as the UK, Australia, etc?
Maybe people need to start coming to terms with the fact that 'freedom' that causes the ease of obtaining fire arms is not worth the deaths.
Brock Masters 44 minutes ago
Give us an example of what the law would look like that you think would help.
Mass murders are common in France and the UK. Some are committed with guns while others use bombs or trucks.
There was just a terrorist attack in Canada.
But seriously, how would the law read that you want here.
Daniel Kennamore 38 minutes ago
Last year there were 95 deaths due to terrorism in France.
That's about the same number of American's that are killed EVERY DAY due to guns.
To equate European's gun related deaths to the US is absurd.
Tracy Rogers 50 minutes ago
You can't prevent acts like this from happening, period. If someone wants to go out and kill people, they're going to do it, and nothing is going to stop them.
Daniel Kennamore 46 minutes ago
You're right.
But you can minimize the likelihood of mass causalities.
Go sort this list by number of gun-related deaths per capita:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_firearm-related_death_rate
Only 10 of the 75 countries listed have a higher rate than the United States...countries like Honduras, Swaziland and Columbia. Not exactly a great list of countries to be grouped with.
Brock Masters 39 minutes ago
Eliminate US cities like Chicago, Detroit DC and Baltimore and the stats change significantly.
Doesn’t mean we don’t have a problem, just means our focus on the gun is thwarting meaningful solutions.
Daniel Kennamore 35 minutes ago
That's just flat out wrong.
The highest per-capita gun deaths happens in the rural south and high plains of the west.
http://projects.oregonlive.com/ucc-shooting/gun-deaths
Charles Jones 34 minutes ago
Refusing to look at guns responsibly is thwarting meaningful solutions.
Bob Reinsch 23 minutes ago
There is no solution. Get used to it. And buy Kevlar.
Fred Whitehead Jr. 6 minutes ago
The Second Amendment revisited....
"The right of the people to bear arms" (to defend themselves against the British) for a well-regulated militia (a military force of the citizens to defend against the British)
NONE OF THESE CONDITIONS EXIST TODAY.
