Brownback orders flags to half-staff in response to Las Vegas massacre

By Staff Report

October 2, 2017

TOPEKA – Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff from sun-up to sun-down Monday through Friday following the terrorist shooting at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas that killed at least 58 people and injured hundreds more.

“The purposeful act of terror inflicted upon concert-goers in Las Vegas is an unspeakable demonstration of evil," Brownback said in a news release. "Mary and I and the people of Kansas are shocked, horrified, and grieving for everyone who is affected. We send our love and prayers to those suffering, and we will continue to pray because the healing process is only beginning.”

