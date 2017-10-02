Brownback orders flags to half-staff in response to Las Vegas massacre

TOPEKA – Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff from sun-up to sun-down Monday through Friday following the terrorist shooting at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas that killed at least 58 people and injured hundreds more.

“The purposeful act of terror inflicted upon concert-goers in Las Vegas is an unspeakable demonstration of evil," Brownback said in a news release. "Mary and I and the people of Kansas are shocked, horrified, and grieving for everyone who is affected. We send our love and prayers to those suffering, and we will continue to pray because the healing process is only beginning.”

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.