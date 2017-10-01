Hit the trails for International Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day

The Lawrence Parks and Recreation department and Lawrence Mountain Bike Club will host group rides around the North Lawrence River Trails for International Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day.

Club members will give safety tips as they lead riders around the trail. Some Lawrence Police Department Bicycle Patrol members will be present, as well.

Rides will be from noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. Riders should bring their own helmets and bicycles. For more information, contact Stephen Mason at 785-832-7950.

Have a health story idea? Contact Mackenzie Clark Have a health story idea, news or events to share? Contact Health section editor and reporter Mackenzie Clark:

mclark@ljworld.com

785-832-7198

@mclark_ljw Read more:

Visit the Health section homepage

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.