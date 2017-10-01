Today's news

Hit the trails for International Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day

In this file photo from June 6, 2015, Art King, a member of the Lawrence Mountain Bike Club and one of the leaders who helps maintain the 10.5 mile trail that snakes through the woods and hills along the north bank of the Kansas River, leads a ride through the popular terrain.

By Staff Report

October 1, 2017

The Lawrence Parks and Recreation department and Lawrence Mountain Bike Club will host group rides around the North Lawrence River Trails for International Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day.

Club members will give safety tips as they lead riders around the trail. Some Lawrence Police Department Bicycle Patrol members will be present, as well.

Rides will be from noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. Riders should bring their own helmets and bicycles. For more information, contact Stephen Mason at 785-832-7950.

