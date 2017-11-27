City’s stone buffalo sculpture vandalized over the the weekend

The holiday spirit came and went quickly for one usually festive Lawrence sculpture.

The city’s stone buffalo displayed its annual Christmas wreath only briefly over the weekend. Now the sculpture is bare except for spray-painted graffiti.

The buffalo is located in a small area of prairie grass near the intersection of Clinton Parkway and Lawrence Avenue. Both sides of the buffalo were spray-painted with a silver reflective paint. The paint was sprayed on the buffalo’s eyes and both its sides. The graffiti reads “LK Kings” and “LKK” and also includes a depiction of a crown on the buffalo’s west side.

For years, neighbors near the sculpture have decorated it for various holidays and occasions. The buffalo was dressed as a ghost for Halloween and had just donned its garb for this time of year, an evergreen wreath with red ribbon. The wreath hung around the buffalo’s neck for the start of the season on Friday, but come Saturday morning the sculpture had been sprayed with graffiti and the wreath was gone.

The graffiti was reported to the Lawrence Police Department on Saturday, according to Sgt. Amy Rhoads. Rhoads said in an email that the “LK Kings” graffiti on the stone buffalo was the only such graffiti reported and that she is not otherwise familiar with the group. She said the wreath was not noted in the report.

The buffalo sculpture was made by a team of sculptors as part of the 1988 Kansas Sculpture Association Stone Symposium, according to Journal-World archives. The program was designed to promote interest in sculpture and the use of Kansas limestone, and included area sculptors such as Elden Tefft, Jim Bass and Keith Middlemas.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.