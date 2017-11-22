Today's news

KU business, law faculty member named 2017 H.O.P.E. Award winner

By Staff Report

November 22, 2017

Advertisement

Amii Castle, a faculty member of the law and business schools at the University of Kansas, is the winner of this year’s H.O.P.E. Award.

Amii Castle

Contributed photo

Amii Castle

According to her KU bio, Castle serves as adjunct faculty in the KU School of Law, where she teaches electronic discovery, and as a lecturer in the KU School of Business, where she teaches business law.

Established by the KU class of 1959, the H.O.P.E. (Honor for the Outstanding Progressive Educator) Award recognizes outstanding teaching and concern for students. It is the only KU award for teaching excellence bestowed exclusively by students, according to the university, and is led by KU’s Board of Class Officers.

The winner is selected by senior class members and is presented annually during the fall semester.

Castle was announced as this year’s H.O.P.E. Award recipient during Nov. 18’s football game at KU’s Memorial Stadium.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

Marketplace
Today's lunch specials

Henry T's Bar & Grill $0.60 bites and $0.70 wings · All day.

See all specials · Get lunch specials e-mail