Three defendants ordered to stand trial in Lawrence Motel 6 fatal shooting

Lawrence Police Department officers remained on the scene Sunday morning of the Motel 6 in North Lawrence the scene of a fatal shooting late Saturday night.

By Staff Report

November 21, 2017

A judge on Tuesday ordered three defendants to stand trial on murder and other charges stemming from a September shooting that left one man dead and two others injured at a Lawrence motel.

After a preliminary hearing, Douglas County District Judge Sally Pokorny determined enough probable cause existed to bind over for trial Tyrone J. Carvin, 19, of Kansas City, Kan.; Shawn K. Smith, 18, of Kansas City, Mo.; and Ramone Singleton, 23, of Kansas City, Kan.

The three men are accused in a shooting that was reported about 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 2 in a guest room at Motel 6, 1130 N. Third St. Cameron Hooks, 23, of Lenexa, was killed, and two other people were shot but survived.

Through their attorneys, the three defendants entered not guilty pleas. Pokorny scheduled the trial for March 5.

All three defendants are currently jailed on $1 million bond.

