Wichita to reconsider camera traffic tickets

— The city manager in Wichita, Kansas, says the city will likely cut back its use of candid-camera security video for writing tickets for minor traffic violations in the Old Town area of the city.

The Wichita Eagle reports that he video tickets were part of a pilot program that is ending after about three weeks. City Manager Robert Layton says he'll meet with Police Chief Gordon Ramsay this week to discuss how to use the camera system going forward.

The ticketing system has led to a firestorm of criticism. The 70-camera network gives police observers nearly 100 percent video coverage of the Old Town bar and nightlife district.

But Layton says the purpose isn't to generate revenue, but to help ensure public safety.

