Two planned runs will bookend Thanksgiving dinner

Two Lawrence groups are hosting Thanksgiving-themed races and fun runs that could help combat the holiday feast, before and after.

The local group runLawrence will host its annual Turkey Day 5K beginning at 8:30 a.m. Thursday and a fun run starting at 9:20 a.m. Participants should check in at the Woodlawn Elementary gymnasium, 508 Elm St. Preregistration is $30 at runlawrence.org. A fun run for kids is free.

Garry Gribble’s Running Sports Lawrence will host a free “Burn the Bird” fun run and workout from 9-10 a.m. Friday at the store, 839 Massachusetts St.

See more: Check out some tips on surviving Thanksgiving on a diet in this week's Healthy Outlook.

