Two planned runs will bookend Thanksgiving dinner

Two Lawrence groups are hosting Thanksgiving-themed races and fun runs that could help combat the holiday feast, before and after.
The local group runLawrence will host its annual Turkey Day 5K beginning at 8:30 a.m. Thursday and a fun run starting at 9:20 a.m. Participants should check in at the Woodlawn Elementary gymnasium, 508 Elm St. Preregistration is $30 at runlawrence.org. A fun run for kids is free.
Garry Gribble’s Running Sports Lawrence will host a free “Burn the Bird” fun run and workout from 9-10 a.m. Friday at the store, 839 Massachusetts St.
See more:
Check out some tips on surviving Thanksgiving on a diet in this week's Healthy Outlook.
More health coverageSee more coverage of health-related issues, health care, fitness, and how to live a healthy and active life on the LJWorld Health homepage.
Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment