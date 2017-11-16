Accidental shooting reported in Baldwin City

An accidental shooting that sent one man to a hospital was reported Thursday afternoon in Baldwin City.
The shooting was reported about 3:35 p.m. in the 200 block of Jersey Street, police chief Greg Neis said.
Initial reports indicated that one man suffered an accidental gunshot wound to the leg and was being transported to a hospital, Neis said.
Neis said additional details about the circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately available. Officers remained at the scene shortly before 4:30 p.m., he said.
